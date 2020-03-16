Weight Loss: Avoiding Gym Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak? Here Are Some Tips For Working Out At Home

Highlights
The outbreak of coronavirus has made many people quit the gym. Self-isolation at the moment is important. Taking all sorts of precautionary measures like regularly washing hands with soap and water, covering your mouth and nose whenever you cough and sneeze are important for prevention of COVID-19. Dr Laxman Jessani, Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, says that there is no need to avoid going to the gym.
"Once you come back from the gym, make sure that you take a bath and wash your hands, etc. When inside the gym, make sure that the surface of the machines that you are working out on is clean. No need to clean them with an alcohol-based cleaner or disinfectant every time-this can be done at the beginning of your session and at the end of it," says Dr Jessani.
Coronavirus outbreak: Tips for working out at home
Nonetheless, if you want to be extra cautious and avoid crowded places, including the gym, then you must exercise at home. Exercising regularly is not just important for weight loss, it is also important for you to be fitter and have a stronger immunity.
If you the block in mind that how will you do exercises that you do on machines in the gym, then the following video will definitely help you. Celeb fitness trainer Kayla Itsines shares substitutes for machine exercises that can be done at home with minimal equipment.
"Here are some common lower body exercises using weights in the gym and how to modify them with minimal equipment," writes Kayla in her post.
GYM vs HOME “Can I modify my gym-based workout for the home?” This is one of my most FREQUENTLY asked questions from the #BBGcommunity and the answer is “yes!!” Here are some common lower body exercises using weights in the gym and how to modify them with minimal equipment. GYM Leg Press Hip Thrust (barbell, bench) Bulgarian Split Squat HOME ALTERNATIVES Goblet Squat (dumbbell) Glute Bridge (dumbbell) Bulgarian Split Squat (chair) www.kaylaitsines.com/app #SWEATathome #BBGathome #BBG #BBGStronger #BBGBeginner #BBG2020 #exercisealternatives #fitnessvideo
Apart from this, there are multiple exercises that you can do at home, including both cardio and weight training exercises. Climbing the stairs, on-the-spot jogging and jumping rope are some effective cardio exercises that can boost your stamina and also help you shed some extra calories.
Speaking of weight training, you can do body weight exercises like planks, push-ups and pull-ups to build your muscles and improve your body strength.
Apart from this, below is a full body workout that you can do at home. This workout was shared by Itsines on her Instagram feed.
I know that it's super cold in some parts of the world right now. I got a message from one of my best friends in Utah not long ago and she said she literally can't leave her house because there was so much snow!! If it's freezing cold where you live and you can't get to the gym, I want you to know that you can still workout!! You can do my #BBG workouts at home on the @SWEAT app, this is an example of an at home workout, no equipment needed, just the space for your mat. Do it in your bedroom, 28 minutes, GO! Comment below when you've completed the workout, I want to know how you go!!
Do take out time for exercising regularly. Exercising for even half an hour daily is enough to keep your immunity and weight in check.
