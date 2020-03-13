Coronavirus In India: How Effective Are Hand Sanitisers To Prevent Coronavirus? Which Sanitiser Works Best? Here Are The Answers

Coronavirus in India: Can hand sanitiser help you prevent coronavirus?

Coronavirus in India: Karnataka health ministry has confirmed first death due to coronavirus in India on Thursday. According to Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu a 76-year-old man from Kalaburgi in the state's northern region died of coronavirus. The number of cases of coronavirus in India is on a rise post holi and crossed 70 this week. Personal hygiene including hand washing and sanitisation has been considered as effective measures to prevent the virus. Hand sanitisers have been widely used to kill possible virus. A shortage of hand sanitiser has also been reported due to increased demand during the current coronavirus outbreak. But, how effective are these hand rubs? Which is the best sanitiser? Read on to know the answer.

How effective are hand sanitisers to prevent coronavirus?

According to the World Health Organisation, you should regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands. Coronavirus can spread from the droplets from mouth or nose of an infected person. Coughing and sneezing make the transmission of these droplets easier. If these droplets lands on a surface, transmission is possible by touching such objects or surfaces. Cleaning your hands can help you get rid of virus present on your hands.

Coronavirus: Use a alcohol based sanitiser with more than 70% acohol content

According to Dr. Sharad Joshi from Max hospital, "Washing hands with soap and water is more effective than using sanitiser. Those who are travelling and do not have access to water and soap should use hand sanitiser in such a case. But if hands are loaded with dirt or oil, the effectiveness of sanitiser is comparatively less."

"Use a sanitiser with 60-70% alcohol content whenever you are travelling. Do not miss using sanitiser after interaction with someone who is sick or after touching any surface," Dr. Joshi added.

Coronavirus: Washing hands with soap and water is considered more effective than use of a hand rub

Dr.Tejas Suresh Rao from Columbia Asia Hospital explains, "Sanitisers have been tested for various viruses. These can help in getting rid of all possible viruses on your hands. On should use an alcohol-based sanitiser with almost 70% alcohol content. There are several other sanitisers available with an oil base or less alcohol. It is not recommended to use such sanitisers. There is no such data that can support the use of sanitisers other than alcohol-based."

Do not ignore the symptoms of coronavirus. Seek medical help immediately, if you experience any symptoms.

(Dr. Sharad Joshi, Principal Consultant, Pulmonology, Max super speciality hospital, Vaishali)

(Dr. Tejas Suresh Rao, Consultant Internal Medicine, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur)

