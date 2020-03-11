Coronavirus Outbreak: 5 Things You Need To Know

Coronavirus: If you experience any symptom, seek medical help immediately

Coronavirus originated in Wuhan a city in China in December. This virus has claimed more than 4000 lives worldwide. It has affected over lakh people from various countries. India has also reported 62 positive cases till now from different states. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses which may cause respiratory infections ranging from common cold to more severe diseases. COVID-19 is an infectious disease that can transfer easily from an infected person to others. It is advised to follow right prevention steps to fight the spread of coronavirus. The health ministry has also asked citizens to follow all the necessary precautions and avoid public gatherings as much as possible.

It is important to create awareness about coronavirus to fight the spread. With the number of cases increasing, there are several myths about the spread of the infection on the internet. Here are 5 things you should know about coronavirus explained by the World Health Organisation.

1. Symptoms of coronavirus

The symptoms of coronavirus are quite common. These symptoms can be easily mistaken with flu symptoms, especially during weather change. Some common symptoms may include fever, tiredness, runny nose, sore throat, dry cough, aches, pains and diarrhea. The symptoms become worse if left untreated. It can also cause breathing problems. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, it is necessary to seek medical help.

Coronavirus causes cough and flu-like symptoms

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Are there any medicines to cure coronavirus?

Medicines can help in controlling the symptoms and may give you some relief. But there is no current medicine which can prevent or cure the disease. One should avoid any self-medication or antibiotics as prevention or cure for coronavirus. If you are experiencing any of the above mentioned symptoms seek expert help immediately.

3. Should I wear a mask?

According to the World Health Organisation, you should wear a mask if you are experiencing symptoms. Use a disposable mask that can be used only once. Masks are also advised for health workers and caretakers.

4. Can you catch coronavirus from your pet?

No, there are no evidences for transmission from pets like dogs and cats. However, one case of human to dog transmission has been reported. Dog of a Honk Kong couple with coronavirus tested positive for coronavirus.

There are no evidences to support transmission from pets to humans

Photo Credit: iStock

5. How does coronavirus spread?

Coronavirus can easily spread from someone who is infected to a healthy individual. It can spread from the droplets from mouth or nose of an infected person. Coughing and sneezing make the transmission of these droplets easier. If these droplets lands on a surface, transmission is possible by touching such objects or surfaces. It is extremely important to maintain a social distance from someone who is sick.

(With inputs from WHO official website)

