Coronavirus In India: 3-Year-Old Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Here Are Some Tips To Keep Kids Safe

A 3-year-old boy tests positive for coronavirus in Kerala. The boy had returned from Italy with his parents. The condition of the child who is under observation and is undergoing treatment at the hospital is stable, reports ANI. A 63-year-old woman in Jammu also tests positive for coronavirus. This is the first confirmed case of Jammu and Kashmir and the 41st case in India. Coronavirus outbreak has affected more than 90 countries and killed around 3300 globally. Coronavirus or COVID-19 can spread easily from an infected person. Kerala was put on high alert after five people positive cases confirmed earlier.

Coronavirus in India: Know how to keep kids safe

Coronavirus can affect any age group. Anyone with a weak immune system is more likely to catch the infection. Several schools and other institutions have also taken all the necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus and announced holiday for a few weeks. During the outbreak, it is extremely important to keep kids safe. Here are some tips for parents to safeguard children from coronavirus spread.

1. Add more immunity-boosting foods to diet

A strong immune system is one of the best ways to fight the infection. You should immunity-boosting foods to your kid's diet. A balanced and healthy diet will keep your kids safe and reduce their risk of catching the virus.

Add more immunity boosting foods to your kids' diet

2. Do not ignore the symptoms

The symptoms pf coronavirus involve cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat and difficulty in breathing. If you notice these symptoms in your children, get them tested as soon as possible. Also, inform your kids about the symptoms so that they can inform you earliest possible.

3. Create awareness

Do not wait for too long and keep your children updated about the various steps to prevent coronavirus. Teach then healthy practices like handwashing, using a sanitiser and other coronavirus prevention steps.

According to UNICEF, instead of keeping children out of school, teach them good hand and respiratory hygiene practices for school and elsewhere, like frequent handwashing, covering cough or sneeze with a flexed elbow or tissue, then throwing away the tissue into a closed bin, not touching their eyes, mouths or noses if they haven't properly washed their hands.

Encourage your children to wash hands regularly

It is extremely important to consume the right diet (high in immunity-boosting foods) to fight the infection. Currently, there is no vaccine for coronavirus, following the right prevention steps is the most effective way to fight this.

