NRI Driver Arrested In Fauja Singh Hit-And-Run Case, Fortuner Seized

The man who allegedly rammed his car into 114-year-old marathon runner Fauja Singh on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Amritpal Singh Dhillon, a thirty-year-old non-resident Indian (NRI), was arrested two days after Singh, popularly known as 'Turbaned Tornado', suffered head injuries in a hit-and-run accident while he was crossing the road at his native village near Jalandhar in Punjab. Singh was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

A Punjab-registered Toyota Fortuner, which was allegedly involved in the hit-and-run on Monday, has also been seized, sources said.

Dhillon, originally from Kartarpur in Jalandhar, lived with his family in Canada.

Multiple teams of the police zeroed in on Dhillon after his car was identified using CCTV footage. The number plate revealed that the vehicle was registered in the name of Varinder Singh, a resident of Kapurthala.

The police then interrogated Singh, who said he had sold his car to the accused.

Dhillon, who came to India a week ago, was then caught in his village.

He has admitted to the crime and said he was returning home after selling his mobile phone, sources said.

Dhillon said he didn't know the victim was Fauja Singh, and came to know about him through the news.

Born on April 1, 1911, Singh became the oldest man to run a full marathon in 2011 at the age of 100 in Toronto.

In 2000, at the age of 89, he made his debut at the iconic London marathon and went on to participate in Toronto, New York, and other cities within his age group.

Singh was also a torchbearer for the 2004 Athens Games and the 2012 London Olympics.

He ran his last competitive race in 2013 at the age of 101, finishing the Hong Kong Marathon's 10-kilometre race in 1 hour, 32 minutes, 28 seconds.