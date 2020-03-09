Drinking Alcohol Will Not Protect You From Coronavirus: WHO

Frequently washing hands has been identified as the most effective way to prevent coronavirus

Everyone seems to be going into a state of panic as a result of coronavirus outbreak in India. And as a fallout, people are believing just about anything and everything they are coming across on the internet. Among several pieces of information, there is one that asks people to 'drink alcohol to stay safe and kill the deadly virus', which, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) is not true. Busting myths, misconceptions and misinformation about the deadly coronavirus, the WHO said: "No. Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill viruses that have already entered your body."

According to the global health agency, spraying such substances can be harmful to clothes or eyes and mouth.

"Be aware that both alcohol and chlorine can be useful to disinfect surfaces, but they need to be used under appropriate recommendations," the WHO said.

The most effective way to protect yourself against the new coronavirus is by frequently cleaning your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water, according to the organisation.

The WHO also revealed that taking a hot bath does not prevent the new coronavirus disease and cannot be transmitted through goods manufactured in China or any country reporting COVID-19 cases.

So far, the deadly novel coronavirus has now infected more than 100,000 people around the world and taken more than 3,000 lives globally.

Here are some effective tips for prevention of coronavirus:

1. Frequently wash your hands by using an alcohol-based sanitiser or soap and water.

Wash your hands regularly to protect yourself from coronavirus

2. When coughing and sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with flexed elbow or use a tissue (if you use a tissue discard it immediately into a closed bin).

3. Avoid close contact with anyone that has a fever and cough.

4. If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early and share information about any recent travels with your health care provider

If you just have mild respiratory symptoms and no specific travel history, carefully follow the precautions and make sure you stay home until recovered.