Coronavirus: Should You Disinfect Your House Too? Here Are The Steps You Should Follow

Coronavirus: Should you clean your house too? Here are the answers

Highlights Coronavirus can spread easily from an infected person

Handwashing is extremely important to prevent coronavirus

Do not ignore the signs and symptoms of coronavirus

From lockdowns to quarantine several steps have been implemented to control the spread of coronavirus. More than 500 positive cases have been reported in India. The health ministry has imposed rules to stay indoors and practice social distancing as coronavirus is highly infectious which can transmit easily from an infected person to healthy individuals. People are staying at home to protect themselves from the virus. But is your home free from coronavirus? Maintaining personal hygiene is an important step to fight against the coronavirus. Is it important to clean your house as well? Here are the answers straight from experts. Also know steps you need to follow to keep your house coronavirus free.

Coronavirus: How to keep your house safe?

Dr. Deepak Verma explains, "Only hand washing and cleaning the house as is done regularly is not enough to prevent transmission of coronavirus. Sanitation is important as well as maintaining basic habits for hygiene purposes." He further explains the following key steps you can take:

1. Take off your shoes before entering the house, especially if you have children or elderly at home.

2. Wipe every item with sanitizer or soapy water, right from the food packet delivered to vegetables bought.

3. Clean high-touch surfaces (areas which are touched more in comparison to other areas) in the kitchen or washroom such as racks, basins, sinks at least twice a day. Use a diluted bleach product or those with an alcohol content of more than 70 percent.

4. Clean doorknobs, latches in doors and windows, switches, mobile phones and tabs twice a day with detergent-mixed water. Do not leave tables, hard-backed chairs, remotes, desks, and grilles.

5. If surfaces are dirty, make sure they are cleaned using a detergent or soap and water before disinfection.

Coronavirus: Disinfect the surfaces which you touch daily

6. Wear disposable gloves while cleaning the house or washing clothes or utensils. If you are not wearing gloves when handling dirty laundry, be sure to wash hands once done.

7. Separate the clothes you've worn while going out, do not mix with clothes to be worn at home. The best action will be to wash clothes every time you come home from outside.

8. If you are not able to buy bleach disinfectants at the shop, prepare it at home by mixing 4 teaspoons of household bleach and 1 litre water. Pour both into one litre spray bottle, shake vigorously. Spray on the surface to disinfect, let the solution sit for a few minutes.

Dr. Meenakshi Jain also explains, "It is very important to keep houses clean. Most important are the door knobs, locks, handles and things we touch daily like mobile, remotes, table tops, tv panels and other surfaces. Daily routine dusting is not enough, you should properly sanitise them. One should also disinfect laptops, mobile phones with disinfecting wipes which have alcohol content up to 70%. After cleaning allow it to settle for few minutes. For cleaning bleach or sodium hypochlorite can be used."

Coronavirus: It is important to disinfect your house too

"If someone is coming back from outside, make sure they clean hands with soap and water or sanitiser with alcohol content. If all the family members are healthy, there are very fewer chances of transmission but it is better to take all the necessary precautions," she adds.

(Dr. Deepak Verma, Internal Medicine, Columbia Asia Hospital, Ghaziabad)

(Dr. Meenakshi Jain, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, Max hospital Patparganj)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.