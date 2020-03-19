Coronavirus Tips: Just Like Your Hands, You Need To Disinfect Your Phone Too! Know Why And How

Coronavirus Tips: Disinfect your phone with antiviral wipes

Highlights Your phone may contain infection

Use wipes or cloth to disinfect your phone

Wash your hands frequently to prevent coronavirus

The coronavirus spread has affected lakhs of people all across the world. India has also reported more than 160 positive coronavirus cases. The Health Ministry has asked all citizens to follow all necessary steps to control the spread. Coronavirus can spread easily from an infected person. It is advised to follow all necessary steps to control the spread. Maintaining personal hygiene is extremely important to prevent the transfer of the virus. Simple steps like handwashing or using a hand sanitiser are can help you fight the infection. Your hands touch several surfaces throughout the day. If you touch any surface that contains infected droplets, it can make it easy for the virus to enter inside your body. Handwashing or using a hand sanitiser can help you kill the virus that may be on your hands.

Coronavirus tips: Why you need to disinfect your mobile phone?

Your mobile phone is in your hands for maximum hours throughout the day. It is more prone to infection. Holding your mobile phone after touching any surface that may contain any virus can load it with the virus. To prevent this transfer of virus, you need to disinfect your mobile phone frequently.

Also read: Can An Increase In Temperature Kill The Coronavirus? Know Expert Opinion

Dr. Col Vijay Dutta explains, "When exposed to people coughing or sneezing, the surface of our mobile phones can become carriers of the virus. If you are using mobile phones without sanitising the surface, chances are that the virus may get you infected. Try to avoid taking out mobile phones from your pocket or bag in public places. If you have taken out the phone for use, make sure you sanitize it before using at home."

Coronavirus: Avoid using your phone in public places

Photo Credit: iStock

How to disinfect your phone?

Dr. Deepak Verma explains the method to disinfect your phone, "Maintaining mobile phone hygiene is important. Use an antiviral wipe or drop a few drops on the sanitizer on the screen and back of your phone and rub quickly. Alternatively, use a piece of cloth dampened with water and soap solution and wipe these areas. Make sure you have taken out the phone from the case and have santisied both phone and its case before putting them together and using again."

Coronavirus: Disinfect your phone before using it at home

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Coronavirus Vs Flu: How To Spot The Difference? Know The Exact Symptoms

Other tips to prevent coronavirus spread

As the number of cases is increasing rapidly, it is important to follow all the prevention steps to fight against the virus. According to the World Health Organisation, some of the preventive measures may include-

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Social distancing, maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth. Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately. Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority.

Also read: Coronavirus: Stop Touching Your Face To Prevent Coronavirus; Here's How You Can Keep Your Hands Off Your Face

(Dr. Deepak Verma, Consultant Internal Medicine, Columbia Asia Hospital, Ghaziabad)

(Dr. Col Vijay Dutta, Internal Medicine and Respiratory Medicine, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.