Coronavirus Outbreak: Doctor's Advice For People With Health Conditions

The coronavirus outbreak has now affected several nations all across the world. Indian has confirmed more than 300 positive cases. The health ministry has advised to follow all preventive measures and shutdowns to control the spread of the virus. The government has asked citizens above the age of 65 to stay at home except public representatives, doctors or government employees. Along with elders, people with chronic health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney diseases, heart diseases and others have been advised to be extra careful during the outbreak. What is the link between chronic health condition and coronavirus? Here's what experts suggest.

Coronavirus outbreak: What is the effect of coronavirus on people with underlying health condition?

Dr. Anup R Warrier and Dr. Vichar Nigam explain the effect of coronavirus on people with chronic diseases. Here are some key points they explained-

According to Dr. Anup, "To start with, most of the data from cases in China suggested that patients over the age of 50 and those with other underlying diseases like heart disease, lung disease, kidney disease, diabetes etc. are at a higher risk of mortality due to COVID-19."

"This could be for most of the time due to decompensation of the primary disease - meaning while in good health the diseased heart/lung/kidney could support the normal functioning of the person, when he is severely ill, the organs are no longer able to carry out their normal functioning. This results in various organ failures and ultimately death."

Coronavirus: People with diabetes and other health condition should stay indoors

Dr. Vichar Nigam explains, "This Coronavirus outbreak in India is now heading towards stage 3. Being the diabetic capital of the world, India is at a higher risk of community spread of the disease. People with diabetes and other chronic diseases like chronic kidney disease, chronic liver disease, respiratory conditions and immunodeficiency are at very high risk of severe diseases, especially highly contagious diseases such as COVID-19. Extremes of age i.e. young children and elderly people, irrespective of any existing disease, are at a high risk too."

Coronavirus: Precautions for people with underlying diseases

Dr. Anup further explains the precautions one needs to take. Here are some things he explained-

Patients with health conditions must seek healthcare earlier (rapid progression possible) so that any organ decompensation might be identified earlier and supported aggressively in hospital.

Experimental therapies like antiviral therapy and immuno-modulatory therapy etc. might have to be initiated as per ICMR protocols that have been approved at that juncture to prevent deterioration.

Coronavirus: Wash your hand with soap and water or use a alcohol based sanitiser

If people from these groups are affected, there are chances that mortality numbers will shoot rapidly. People with mild respiratory symptoms should stay at home to avoid spreading the disease. Medical attention is always available but rushing or panicking can worsen the situation and overload the health infrastructure. Follow all preventive measures like social distancing or maintaining personal hygiene, said Dr. Nigam.



(Dr. Vichar Nigam, MBBS MD Internal medicine, Consultant Physician & Diabetes Specialist, Columbia Asia hospital, Pune)

(Dr. Anup R Warrier, Senior Consultant, Infection Control , Aster Hospitals, India)

