MondayMotivation: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Kickstarts Her Week With Pull-Ups- Watch Video

#MondayMotivation: Shilpa Shetty Kundra does pull-ups, which are great for strengthening back muscles

When it comes to fitness, it should never be restricted just one form of workout. Just like actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who does everything from yoga to core training, muscle conditioning and cardio. As we step into another week of 'unlock' and the world restoring to the 'old normal', there are few diet and workout tips that can make this transition easier. Regular exercise with daily intake of immunity-boosting foods is what you need to maintain your health and body's ability to fight and prevent diseases or infections.

#MondayMotivation: What Shilpa Shetty suggests to keep your back muscles strong

In her latest IGTV, Kundra shares a video of her doing pull-ups, with assistance of resistance bands. "The world around us is gradually opening up and we're all gearing up to get 'back' to our lives. So, today's workout was dedicated to strengthening the back muscles and enhancing the upper body strength," she writes in her post.

In the video, Kundra can be seen doing pull-ups with a resistance bands. Pull-ups are a strength training exercise that can be great for strengthening back muscles, arms and shoulder muscles, improve grip strength and overall body strength.

However, there's a need to train your body sufficiently to be able to do pull-ups with the right technique. While the exercise does help in improving body strength, there's also a need to have sufficient strength to do the exercise in the first place. "It's always good to be safe than to be sorry. So, I tried the 'assisted band pull-ups' to ease into the flow," explains Kundra.

Easing yourself into the flow helps you build your back muscles gradually. It can also enable you to do pull-ups without any other assistance. What's more, "It strengthens and tones the back muscles and improves form. I would suggest you to start slow and ensure professional supervision, if you're doing this for the first time," says Kundra.

So here's the Monday Motivation that you were probably looking forward to. Happy fitness y'all!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.