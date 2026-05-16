Mango Or Muskmelon? Nutritionist Ranks Summer Fruits Based On Hydration

Indian summers demand hydration to beat the unbearable heat. During the hottest months of the year, our bodies crave more than packaged cold drinks and air conditioning. While water remains the main source of hydration, nutritionists often point out that eating seasonal fruits can actually make you feel hydrated on humid summer days.

Seasonal fruits are packed with water, electrolytes, vitamins, and antioxidants that not only keep your body hydrated but also let you stay energised throughout the day. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to share some of the most vital summer fruits and rated them based on their hydration value. She writes, “Not all summer fruits hydrate your body the same way", and shares her rating.

Mango

Rating 4/10

Mangoes are often celebrated for their flavour, but these fruits contain essential vitamins and antioxidants that support digestion and immunity. Mangoes are also rich in water content and provide a surprising hydration boost. However, according to the nutritionist, although mangoes give instant satisfaction, they "can also cause sugar spikes and bloating if consumed in excess."

Watermelon

Rating 6/10

Made up of more than 90% water, watermelon is considered one of the most hydrating fruits. "Watermelon feels super refreshing because of its high water content, but the hydration does not last very long," says Batra. While watermelon contains a few electrolytes like potassium and magnesium, the concentration is actually low.

Black Plum (Jamun)

Rating 8.5/10

Black plum, or jamun, is rich in water and essential electrolytes like potassium that make it an excellent natural hydrator in summer. "it helps keep your body cool, supports stable blood sugar, and is packed with antioxidants," writes Batra. After eating jamun, you should wait at least 30 to 40 minutes before drinking water to avoid stomach cramps or indigestion.

Muskmelon

Rating 9/10

Also known as cantaloupe, muskmelon is another hydration hero. According to the nutritionist, "muskmelon offers better long-lasting hydration with fibre that keeps you full and energised." Muskmelons are also rich in beta-carotene, vitamin C and potassium that boost your immune system and regulate blood pressure.

Wood Apple (Bael)

Rating 10/10

The wood apple, or bael, comes with nutrient-rich pulp that has a high water content. "Bael stands out as the ultimate summer fruit," Batra writes, adding that it helps the gut stay cool, healthy, and protected during extreme heat. Bael also contains natural potassium that maintains fluid balance in the body and prevents cramping during heat.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.