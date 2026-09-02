Ashwagandha is a traditional medicine ingredient that has been used for generations for stress management. It is available in various forms such as tablets, pastes, supplements, extracts, and powders for its health benefits. With 45 million Indians suffering from some kind of anxiety disorder, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Lancet Journal have made anxiety a major mental health condition that needs to be addressed. Possible anxiety relief is possible with the targeted use of ashwagandha tablets that could lower symptoms of stress and anxiety, specifically in those who are chronically stressed.

The clinical research has validated the use of ashwagandha root extract rather than raw powder, as the concentration of the ingredient is controlled. Ashwagandha root extract can be used in tablet form, but the formulation of it matters, as the dose and timing for consumption need to be calculated accordingly.

What Is Ashwagandha And How Does It Work?

Ashwagandha is an Ayurvedic medicinal herb that has increased the body's ability to adapt to heightened stress levels.

It has a positive impact on the secretion of the stress hormone "cortisol" and the stress pathways that get activated when an individual is stressed.

The BJPsych Open Journal has suggested that ashwagandha supplementation could lower anxiety scores within 8 weeks.

Can Ashwagandha Help Relieve Anxiety?

Research published in the Complementary Therapies in Medicine Journal mentions that ashwagandha can improve anxiety, stress, and even symptoms of depression. The medicinal herb shows promise as a preventive ingredient, but it needs further clinical validation.

The Explore Journal has suggested that ashwagandha shows positive effects on stress and anxiety.

What Is The Recommended Daily Dosage Of Ashwagandha?

Current clinical research published in the Complementary Therapies and Medicine journal points to an approximate dose of 240 mg to 600 mg per day of standardised ashwagandha extract for anxiety and stress relief.

The exact dose needs to be determined by a nutritionist or dietician, as anxiety and chronic stress can affect people on varying levels.

When Is The Best Time To Take Ashwagandha Tablets?

The exact time that is considered best for absorption of the beneficial components of ashwagandha tablets depends on the dose. Currently, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control data on this suggest that if the dose of ashwagandha is 600 mg, then the time to take it can be split between morning and evening.

Morning Supplementation

The benefits of consuming Ashwagandha tablets in the morning can offer benefits about:

Daytime stress management is especially beneficial for those who are exposed to highly stressful situations on a daily basis.

May support focus and resilience, as it could eliminate the risk of too much stress.

Evening

During evening time, Ashwagandha tablets could help with the following health benefits:

May promote relaxation, which is necessary to support brain health.

It could also improve sleep quality as it balances the stress hormones secreted during the day.

Can You Split The Dose?

Yes, splitting the dose is clinically proven to benefit those who are looking to improve their stress levels, anxiety symptoms, and cortisol levels.

How Long Does Ashwagandha Take To Work For Anxiety?

Clinical research published in the Complementary Therapies and Medicine Journal points to visible improvements in anxiety levels within 4 to 8 weeks. And even greater benefits after 8 to 12 weeks of regular ashwagandha supplementation.

The consistency matters, as the effect of the supplement needs to be constantly consumed to see a visible impact on your daily stress levels.

Who May Benefit Most From Ashwagandha?

The benefits of Ashwagandha tablets could be suited for people who are:

Dealing with work-related stress, as it could improve their cortisol levels.

Adults with mild anxiety symptoms can benefit from it in controlled doses.

Individuals with sleep difficulties should give it a try and seek a doctor's consultation for the approach to take.

Carers experiencing chronic stress can also benefit from ashwagandha tablets.

Side Effects And Safety Considerations

The medicinal herb has health benefits, but it can also cause side effects that need to be taken seriously if you are looking to try the herbal remedy. These side effects include:

Stomach upset

Nausea

Drowsiness

Loose stools

Precautions To Follow

Those who can suffer from adverse effects and are at particularly high risk need to pay special attention. They need to avoid over-the-counter consumption of ashwagandha tablets, as it could make them experience health issues. These high-risk groups include:

Pregnancy

Autoimmune diseases

Thyroid disorders

Liver disease

Medication interactions

Natural Ways To Enhance Anxiety Relief Alongside Ashwagandha

Relief from anxiety depends on taking a holistic approach to ensure that your mind can deal with it. These natural ways can include:

Regular exercise

Meditation

Deep breathing

Quality sleep

Balanced nutrition

Reduced caffeine intake

Ashwagandha tablets can be used to relieve anxiety and stress when they are taken in the right dose and at the right time.

Also Read: Doctor Explains How Ashwagandha May Reduce Belly Fat Linked To Stress

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.