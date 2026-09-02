At 79, Arnold Schwarzenegger continues to make fitness look like a lifelong commitment. The legendary bodybuilder and actor recently drew attention after being seen performing T-bar rows, once again showcasing the back exercise that has been part of his training session for decades. Arnold Sports also shared footage of Schwarzenegger performing T-bar rows. For someone who built one of the most recognisable physiques in bodybuilding history, the exercise is hardly surprising. T-bar rows are a compound pulling movement that primarily works the muscles of the back while also engaging the arms, shoulders and core. But watching an experienced lifter perform the exercise and replicating it in the gym are two different things. The T-bar row can be highly effective when performed with control, but using excessive weight, rounding the back or relying on momentum can increase the stress on the lower back and shoulders. So, what is the correct way to perform a T-bar row?

What Is A T-Bar Row?

The T-bar row is a resistance-training exercise designed primarily to strengthen the upper and middle back. It involves pulling a weighted bar towards the torso while maintaining a bent-over position. Depending on the setup and grip, the movement can place significant emphasis on the latissimus dorsi, rhomboids and trapezius muscles. The biceps and forearms also contribute to the pulling action, while the abdominal and lower-back muscles work to stabilise the body. The exercise has long been associated with bodybuilding-style back training, and Schwarzenegger has previously described the T-bar row as one of his favourite back exercises.



How To Do A T-Bar Row Correctly

1. Set Up The Bar

Place one end of a barbell securely into a landmine attachment or a stable corner. Load the other end with an appropriate amount of weight. Stand over the bar with your feet approximately shoulder-width apart. If using a close-grip handle, position it securely underneath or around the bar.

2. Hinge At The Hips

Bend your knees slightly and push your hips backwards. Hinge forward from the hips while keeping your spine in a neutral position. The torso should be inclined forward, but avoid turning the movement into a deep squat. One of the most important aspects of the exercise is maintaining a stable back throughout the movement.

3. Brace Your Core

Before beginning the pull, tighten your abdominal muscles and brace your core. Think about keeping your chest open and your spine neutral rather than allowing your shoulders and upper back to collapse forward.

4. Pull The Weight Towards Your Torso

Grip the handle firmly and pull the bar towards your lower chest or upper abdomen. Keep your elbows moving backwards rather than allowing them to flare excessively to the sides. The goal is to move the weight using the back muscles rather than simply pulling with the arms.

5. Squeeze Your Back

When the handle reaches your torso, pause briefly and squeeze your shoulder blades together. This controlled contraction is more important than simply moving a heavier load.

6. Lower The Weight Slowly

Lower the bar under control until your arms are extended again. Do not allow the weight to drop suddenly. The lowering phase is also part of the exercise and should remain controlled.

Which Muscles Does The T-Bar Row Work?

The T-bar row is primarily a back exercise, but several muscle groups contribute to the movement.

Latissimus dorsi: These large muscles on either side of the back help pull the upper arms towards the body.

Rhomboids: Located between the shoulder blades, they help retract the shoulder blades during the rowing motion.

Trapezius: The middle and lower portions of the trapezius contribute to shoulder-blade movement and stabilisation.

Biceps: The biceps assist in bending the elbow and pulling the weight towards the body.

Forearms: The grip muscles work throughout the exercise to keep hold of the handle.

Core and lower back: These muscles help stabilise the torso while it remains in the bent-over position.

This combination makes the T-bar row useful for people looking to develop back strength and overall pulling strength.

Why Does Form Matter?

The biggest mistake people make with T-bar rows is choosing a weight that is too heavy. When the load becomes excessive, it can become tempting to jerk the torso, round the lower back or use the hips to generate momentum. This reduces control over the movement and can shift unnecessary stress towards the lower back. A good T-bar row should look controlled from beginning to end. The torso should remain stable, the spine should stay neutral and the weight should be pulled towards the body without excessive swinging. In other words, lifting more weight is not necessarily the same as getting a better workout.

Should You Lift Like Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Schwarzenegger's experience as an elite bodybuilder means his training technique, conditioning and exercise selection have developed over decades. His ability to perform an exercise at 79 should be viewed as an example of long-term commitment to physical activity rather than a recommendation to immediately copy his weight or repetitions. Beginners should start with a manageable load and first learn the movement pattern. The appropriate weight is one that allows you to maintain good technique throughout the set. If your lower back starts moving excessively, your torso keeps rising and falling or you need to swing the weight to complete repetitions, the load may be too heavy.

Common T-Bar Row Mistakes

Rounding The Back

Allowing the spine to excessively round while holding a heavy load can compromise your position. Keep the spine neutral and brace the core.

Using Momentum

If the entire body is moving to get the bar up, the exercise is no longer being performed in a controlled manner. Reduce the weight if necessary.

Pulling Only With The Arms

The T-bar row is designed to train the back. Think about driving your elbows backwards and bringing your shoulder blades together rather than simply curling the weight towards yourself.

Standing Too Upright

If you become almost vertical during every repetition, the movement pattern changes. Maintain a stable hip-hinged position appropriate to your mobility and the variation being performed.

Going Too Heavy

A heavier weight can be useful for experienced lifters, but only when it can be controlled safely. For most people, technique should come before load.

How Many Repetitions Should You Do?

There is no single repetition range that is appropriate for everyone. For general strength and muscle development, many people can perform T-bar rows in moderate repetition ranges while maintaining good technique. Beginners may start with lighter resistance and fewer repetitions as they learn the movement. The exact number of sets and repetitions should depend on your training experience, fitness goals and overall workout programme.

And while Schwarzenegger's latest T-bar row video may be motivation to train your back, the real lesson is not about matching the weight of a bodybuilding legend. It is about consistency. At 79, Schwarzenegger's continued presence in the gym is a reminder that strength training can remain part of an active lifestyle as people age. His recent T-bar row appearance is less about proving how much weight he can move and more about showing that staying physically active can remain a priority across decades.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.