Constipation is one of those problems nobody likes to talk about, but almost everyone experiences at some point. While there are plenty of remedies out there, sometimes the solution can be as simple as what's already sitting in your fruit basket.

Certain fruits are packed with fibre, water and natural compounds that can help get your digestive system back on track. Dr Saurabh Sethi suggests five fruits that may help relieve constipation and keep things moving smoothly. In a post shared on Instagram, he writes, "Struggling to go regularly? You're not alone and there's usually a fixable reason why."

Best Fruits To Ward Off Constipation

1. Papaya

This fruit is celebrated for its combination of standard fibre and a specialised digestive enzyme. Concentrated papaya preparations significantly improve chronic constipation, painful straining and abdominal bloating.

2. Dragon fruit

One of the most powerful and effective natural fruits for relieving constipation. It contains a heavy mix of soluble fibre and insoluble fibre to soften stool and speed up transit time.

3. Apple

"Apple skin contains something called pectin. Pectin has been shown to decrease stool transit time and increase bowel movements," the doctor explains. Raw apples offer maximum water content and fibre integrity.

4. Pear

They are highly effective for relieving constipation. According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, one medium pear contains about 6 g of fibre and is naturally rich in sorbitol, which acts as a natural laxative. They draw water into your intestines to soften stool and ease bowel movements.

5. Kiwi

It is widely recognised by experts as one of the most effective natural remedies for constipation. Kiwi contains fibre, Vitamin C and digestive enzymes to help with bloating. Eating 2 to 3 kiwis daily can increase your bowel movement frequency and soften stools without causing excess gas.

A few smart additions to your daily fruit intake may be all your digestive system needs to stay happy and regular.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.