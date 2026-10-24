Selenium To Vitamin D: Nutritionist Lists 5 Nutrients To Pay Attention To For Thyroid Health

Thyroid problems are common, especially among women, and managing them often involves taking medication for a long time. The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland in the neck that helps control metabolism, energy levels, body temperature and several other functions. When it does not produce enough thyroid hormones, a person may experience tiredness, weight changes, hair fall, constipation and difficulty concentrating. Hypothyroidism, or an underactive thyroid, often requires daily medication to keep hormone levels in check.

However, medication is only one part of managing thyroid health. Getting enough essential nutrients is also important because the body relies on several vitamins and minerals to make and use thyroid hormones properly.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary has shared an Instagram post explaining five nutrients that she says deserve attention when managing thyroid health, particularly in people with Hashimoto's disease, an autoimmune condition that affects the thyroid gland.

Here's a breakdown of the five nutrients she discusses.

1. Selenium

Selenium helps protect the thyroid gland from oxidative damage and supports normal thyroid function. Chowdhary refers to research suggesting that selenium supplementation may help lower thyroid peroxidase (TPO) antibodies in some people with Hashimoto's. She recommends looking into selenomethionine, a form of selenium. However, supplementation is not suitable for everyone, and excess selenium can be harmful.

2. Ferritin

Ferritin is a protein that stores iron in the body, and its levels help doctors assess iron stores. Iron plays a role in thyroid hormone production, while low iron levels can contribute to fatigue. Chowdhary highlights ferritin as an important marker to check, although the right level depends on individual health and medical advice.

3. Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 supports nerve health and red blood cell production. Chowdhary explains that Hashimoto's can occur alongside other autoimmune conditions that affect B12 absorption. Low B12 levels can also cause tiredness and weakness. Blood tests help determine whether supplementation is needed.

4. Zinc

Zinc supports normal thyroid function and helps the body convert thyroxine (T4) into the more active hormone triiodothyronine (T3). People with restricted diets may need to pay attention to their zinc intake, but supplements are not necessary for everyone.

5. Vitamin D

Vitamin D helps regulate the immune system and supports bone health. Chowdhary says it is worth correcting a deficiency, while noting that it does not directly produce thyroid hormones. The right dose depends on individual vitamin D levels.

While these nutrients support overall health, they do not replace thyroid medication. Anyone considering supplements or a change in dosage should consult their doctor and get the relevant blood tests done first. Thyroid medication should never be stopped or reduced without medical guidance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.