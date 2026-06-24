Statin is one of the most-used medicines which helps to lower cholesterol and lower the risk of heart attacks and strokes. While it is considered to be highly effective and safe for most people, some individuals taking the drug have reported muscle-related problems, including pain, weakness, cramps, or fatigue. In some people, these symptoms become so severe that patients have to reduce their dosage to stop taking the medicine completely. Scientists have tried to understand why these muscle side effects occur.

Routine blood tests fail to find the usual signs of muscle damage, which makes the problem difficult to explain. Now, a new study published in Science Advances has uncovered a possible biological mechanism behind these symptoms. The findings suggest that statins may activate inflammatory "danger signals" inside muscle cells, leading to weakness and muscle loss in susceptible individuals.

What Did The Researchers Find?

Researchers found that statins can trigger stress responses inside muscle cells by interfering with important cellular processes. While statins are designed to block cholesterol production, they also reduce the production of other essential compounds known as isoprenoids. These molecules play a key role in maintaining normal muscle cell function.

When isoprenoid levels fall, proteins inside muscle cells cannot function properly. This creates metabolic stress, which the body interprets as a danger signal. According to the researchers, these danger signals can activate an inflammatory system known as the NLRP3 inflammasome. Once activated, this causes inflammation and leads to muscle weakness and atrophy.

Understanding The NLRP3 Inflammasome

The NLRP3 inflammasome is part of the body's immune defence system. Its job is to detect harmful substances or cellular damage and trigger inflammation to protect the body.

However, excessive activation of this can be harmful. The study showed that statins may overstimulate NLRP3 in certain muscle cells. This leads to increased production of inflammatory molecules and activates enzymes such as caspase-1, which can damage muscle tissue.

The researchers also found increased levels of atrogin-1, a protein linked to muscle breakdown. Higher levels of this protein can cause muscles to shrink and lose strength over time.

Why Some People May Be More Vulnerable

One of the most important findings of the study is that not everyone is equally sensitive to statin-related muscle problems. Scientists created experimental models in which muscle cells were first exposed to low levels of inflammatory signals. These "primed" cells became far more sensitive to statins. Even low doses of the medication were enough to trigger molecular changes associated with muscle wasting.

This suggests that people who already have underlying inflammation, infections, or certain health conditions may be more likely to suffer from these muscle symptoms when they take statins. Genetic differences may also influence how a person's muscles respond to these drugs.

The researchers also note that muscle weakness occurred even when there was little or no obvious loss of muscle mass. This mirrors what many patients report as feeling weak or fatigued despite normal laboratory reports.

Could These Findings Lead to Better Treatments?

The new findings may open the door to strategies that prevent muscle side effects without reducing the heart-protective benefits of statins. During the experiments, scientists found that restoring certain missing molecules, particularly isoprenoids, helped to reduce harmful changes in muscle cells. Blocking the NLRP3 inflammasome also helped prevent muscle damage in experimental models.

Although these approaches are still being studied and are not yet available as treatments, they provide important information for future drug development. Researchers hope that medicines targeting these inflammatory pathways could allow more people to continue taking statins comfortably.

What Should Patients Do Now?

Experts stress that patients should not stop taking statins without consulting their doctor. Statins remain one of the most effective tools for preventing cardiovascular disease. Anyone experiencing unexplained muscle pain, weakness, or persistent fatigue while taking statins should speak with a doctor. In many cases, adjusting the dose, switching to a different statin, or exploring alternative treatment options may help.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.