You may view a growing waistline as primarily a cosmetic issue. However, health experts warn that excess belly fat could be a sign of something far more serious happening inside the body: fatty liver disease. Fatty liver disease occurs when excess fat accumulates in the liver. In its early stages, it often causes no noticeable symptoms, earning it the reputation of a "silent" condition. Left unchecked, however, it can progress to liver inflammation, scarring, liver failure, and even liver cancer. According to Dr. Ashish George, Principal Consultant and Unit Head, Liver Transplant, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, abdominal obesity is one of the strongest indicators of fatty liver disease.

Why Belly Fat Matters

Not all body fat is the same. While fat stored under the skin may be visible, the more concerning type is visceral fat, which accumulates deep inside the abdomen around vital organs.

"A large waistline is not just a cosmetic concern. It may be an important warning sign of fatty liver disease," says Dr. George. Research has shown that people who carry excess fat around their abdomen are more likely to develop fatty liver disease, even if they are not classified as overweight based on their Body Mass Index (BMI). This means someone may appear relatively slim but still have a higher risk of liver problems due to excess abdominal fat.

Can You Have Fatty Liver Even With A Normal BMI?

The answer is yes. While obesity is a major risk factor for fatty liver disease, doctors increasingly see cases among individuals whose BMI falls within the normal range.

Experts explain that relying solely on BMI can sometimes provide a false sense of security because it does not account for fat distribution in the body.

Studies have found that central or truncal obesity, which refers to excess fat around the waist and abdomen, is closely linked to fat accumulation in the liver. This issue is particularly important in India, where people tend to develop abdominal obesity and metabolic disorders at lower BMI levels compared to many Western populations.

Other Risk Factors That Increase The Danger

The risk of fatty liver disease becomes even higher when excess belly fat is accompanied by other metabolic conditions. These include:

Type 2 diabetes High blood pressure High cholesterol levels Elevated triglycerides Insulin resistance Sedentary lifestyle

When these factors occur together, they significantly increase the likelihood of developing Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), the newer medical term for fatty liver disease.

Also read: Diagnosed With Fatty Liver? Make These Changes To Your Diet And Lifestyle Today

Warning Signs To Watch For

One of the challenges with fatty liver disease is that many people do not experience symptoms in the early stages. However, some individuals may notice:

Increasing waist circumference

Persistent fatigue

Mild discomfort in the upper right abdomen

Unexplained weight gain

Elevated liver enzymes on blood tests

Because symptoms are often absent, many cases are discovered accidentally during routine health check-ups or ultrasound scans.

Can Fatty Liver Be Reversed?

The encouraging news is that fatty liver disease is often reversible when detected early. Dr. George emphasises that lifestyle changes remain the cornerstone of prevention and treatment. Key steps include:

Exercise Regularly

Both aerobic activities such as brisk walking, jogging, cycling, and swimming, as well as resistance training, can help reduce liver fat and improve metabolic health.

Eat A Balanced Diet

A diet rich in protein, fibre, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats can support liver health.

Limit Processed Foods

Reducing the intake of sugary beverages, processed snacks, refined carbohydrates, and junk food can significantly lower the risk of fat accumulation in the liver.

Control Existing Medical Conditions

Proper management of diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol levels plays a crucial role in preventing fatty liver progression.

Maintain A Healthy Waistline

Experts say waist circumference may be a more useful indicator of metabolic health than weight alone.

Also read: Fatty Liver Grades Explained: What Your Diagnosis Means For Health

When Should You See A Doctor?

If you notice your waistline increasing, especially if you also have diabetes, hypertension, or abnormal cholesterol levels, it may be worth discussing liver screening with your doctor. Simple blood tests and an ultrasound can help detect fatty liver at an early stage, allowing timely intervention. A large belly is not always just a weight issue. Excess abdominal fat can be an early warning sign of fatty liver disease, even in people with a normal BMI. Since fatty liver often develops silently, paying attention to your waistline, maintaining an active lifestyle, and undergoing regular health check-ups can go a long way in protecting both your liver and overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.