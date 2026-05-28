With temperatures continuing to rise across many parts of the country, cases of heat exhaustion and heat stroke are becoming increasingly common. Extreme heat can affect the body faster than many people realise, especially when dehydration and poor eating habits are involved.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains how the body's natural cooling system begins to struggle in intense heat. She also shares five simple yet effective ways to maintain energy levels and reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses during the summer months. In a video shared on Instagram, she says, "Why are so many people collapsing in this heat? Come, let's talk about heat stroke."

Why Your Body Struggles During Extreme Heat?

Your body naturally cools itself through sweat and blood flow, but in this extreme heat and dehydration, you start losing water, sodium and potassium, and your blood volume drops. The body temperature starts rising fast and your heart starts working faster as well. Your cooling system slowly starts crashing and that's when heat exhaustion can turn into heat stroke.

Simple Ways To Prevent Heat Stroke

1. Add electrolytes to your water

The nutritionist shares, "Do not just drink water; make sure you add electrolytes as well. Coconut water, lemon water, buttermilk, it will replenish whatever you've lost through sweat."

2. Eat water-rich food items.

Munch on produce with high fluid content to naturally balance your internal temperature. Great additions to a summer diet include watermelon, musk melon, curd, bottle gourd, and cucumber. "All of these things will hydrate you from inside," she added.

3. Avoid stepping out during peak hours

Skip going out between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM. If you must step out, follow smart strategies like pre-hydrating and covering up to keep your body temperature strictly regulated.

4. Avoid spicy food items

Preventing heat stroke relies on keeping your body cool and well-hydrated. Hot and spicy meals stimulate the process of heat production in your body. They increase blood circulation and raise your internal body temperature.

5. Do not take long gaps between your meals

Eating frequent meals prevents heat stroke by maintaining stable blood sugar and electrolyte levels. Long gaps without food can trigger sudden drops in energy, dizziness and metabolic stress, making the body more vulnerable to extreme temperatures.

\r

\r



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.