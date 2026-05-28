For decades, colorectal cancer was considered a disease that mainly affected people over the age of 50. However, in recent years, the narrative has changed drastically. Gastroenterologists across the world have reported that more people in their 20s to 40s are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer than ever before.

In a recent Instagram post, Harvard and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi outlines some shocking truths about colorectal cancer that most people ignore or do not realise are early symptoms.

What Is Colorectal Cancer?

Colorectal cancer is a malignancy that starts in the colon or rectum and typically develops from benign growths called polyps. If caught early, it is a highly treatable disease, but advanced stages can be life-threatening. Dr Sethi highlights eight shocking truths about colorectal cancer that people often ignore.



No Symptoms In The Beginning

According to Dr Sethi, colorectal cancer often starts with no symptoms at all. Many people feel completely normal while precancerous polyps silently grow inside them for years.

Changes In Bowel Habits

Dr Sethi urges everyone to pay close attention to any bowel changes. “Changes in bowel habits should never be ignored,” he says, adding that thinner or pencil-shaped stools can be an early warning sign of colorectal cancer.

Blood In Stool

Another common symptom that people often ignore is passing blood in stools. "Blood in stool is often dismissed as ‘just haemorrhoids'. Rectal bleeding should always be discussed with your doctor,” advises Dr Sethi.

Fatigue And Exhaustion

The doctor further reveals that fatigue can be one of the early symptoms of colorectal cancer. “Slow internal bleeding can quietly cause iron deficiency, anaemia and exhaustion,” he shares. That is why he urges everyone to pay close attention to any physical changes.

Repeated Bowel Movements

According to Dr Sethi, if someone feels the need to use the bathroom again after a bowel movement, it can be an early sign of colorectal cancer. “A constant sensation of incomplete emptying can sometimes signal a rectal growth,” the doctor says.

Rise Among Younger Adults

The doctor also shares that colorectal cancer has been rapidly rising among younger adults in recent years, with more people under 50 being diagnosed than ever before. If you are below 50 and experiencing any of these early symptoms, it is advised to consult your doctor.

Polyps Can Turn Into Cancer

According to Dr Sethi, polyps can turn into cancer faster than many people realise. “Most colorectal cancers begin as small growths that can be removed before they become dangerous,” says the health expert.

Family History Increases The Risk

The doctor further revealed that family history dramatically increases the risk of colorectal cancer. According to him, if you have a parent or sibling with the disease, it can significantly raise your chances of developing it.

In a previous post, Dr Sethi recommended a few practical ways to minimise the risk of colorectal cancer, including reducing ultra-processed foods, prioritising fibre intake, minimising sugary drinks and choosing foods with shorter ingredient lists. Click here to read all about it.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.