Mouth ulcers are a common problem that most people experience at some point in their lives. These small, painful sores typically develop on the inside of the cheeks, lips, gums, or tongue and can make eating, drinking, and speaking uncomfortable. While occasional mouth ulcers are usually harmless and heal on their own, frequent or recurrent ulcers may signal an underlying health issue that should not be ignored. According to Dr. Pawan Kumar Goyal, Senior Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, recurrent mouth ulcers can result from a variety of factors, ranging from nutritional deficiencies and stress to certain medical conditions.

What Causes Frequent Mouth Ulcers?

Nutritional Deficiencies

One of the most common reasons for recurring mouth ulcers is a lack of essential nutrients. Deficiencies in iron, vitamin B12, folic acid, and zinc can affect the health of the mouth's lining and increase the risk of ulcer formation. "A simple blood test can help identify nutritional deficiencies and guide appropriate treatment," says Dr. Goyal.

Stress And Lack Of Sleep

Mental stress and inadequate sleep can weaken the body's natural defence mechanisms, making oral tissues more vulnerable to irritation and ulcer development. People who are dealing with chronic stress, work pressure, anxiety, or poor sleep often report more frequent ulcer outbreaks.

Also read: World Oral Health Day: How Oral Health Is Linked To Diabetes, Heart Disease And More

Physical Injury To The Mouth

Accidentally biting the inside of the cheek, having a sharp tooth edge, wearing poorly fitting dentures, or brushing too aggressively can damage the delicate tissues inside the mouth. Such minor injuries can trigger painful ulcers, especially in individuals who are already prone to them.

Food Sensitivities

Certain foods can irritate the mouth and contribute to ulcer formation. Common triggers include:

Citrus fruits Tomatoes Coffee Spicy foods Very hot foods and beverages

If ulcers repeatedly occur after consuming specific foods, it may be helpful to identify and avoid those triggers.

Hormonal Changes

Hormonal fluctuations can also play a role. Some individuals, particularly women, notice that mouth ulcers become more frequent during certain phases of the menstrual cycle.

Underlying Medical Conditions

In some cases, recurring mouth ulcers may be linked to underlying health conditions such as:

Coeliac disease

Crohn's disease

Immune-related disorders

Oral lichen planus

Treating the underlying condition often helps reduce the frequency and severity of ulcers.

Medication Side Effects

Certain medications, including some anti-inflammatory drugs and heart medications, may increase the likelihood of developing mouth ulcers. If you notice ulcers appearing after starting a new medication, discuss it with your healthcare provider.

Also read: Oral Health - A Window To Your Overall Health

How To Prevent Mouth Ulcers

While it may not always be possible to prevent mouth ulcers completely, several simple lifestyle measures can reduce the risk of recurrence. Dr. Goyal recommends:

Eating a balanced diet rich in iron, vitamin B12, folic acid, and zinc

Staying adequately hydrated

Managing stress through exercise, meditation, or relaxation techniques

Using a soft-bristled toothbrush and brushing gently

Avoiding foods that consistently trigger ulcer outbreaks

Maintaining good oral hygiene

Visiting the dentist regularly to address sharp teeth or ill-fitting dental appliances

Prioritising 7 to 9 hours of quality sleep every night

These habits can help protect the delicate tissues inside the mouth and support overall health.

When Should You See A Doctor?

Most mouth ulcers heal within one to two weeks. However, medical attention may be necessary if they become frequent or severe. Consult a doctor or dentist if your ulcers:

Occur more than once a month Are unusually large or very painful Last longer than two to three weeks Are accompanied by fever Cause unexplained weight loss Occur along with persistent fatigue Are associated with swollen lymph nodes

A healthcare professional may recommend blood tests to check for nutritional deficiencies or investigate other possible underlying causes. Occasional mouth ulcers are usually not a cause for concern, but recurring episodes should not be ignored. Nutritional deficiencies, stress, poor sleep, food sensitivities, medications, and certain medical conditions can all contribute to frequent ulcers. Identifying the underlying cause and making simple lifestyle changes can often help prevent future outbreaks and improve overall oral health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.