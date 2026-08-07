You may first notice it as a minor 'click' when making your way up the stairs or as a stiff knee that takes a while to loosen up after sleeping. While many people tend to merely dismiss it as a symptom of old age, the symptoms that accompany it could point to a problem that cannot be ignored.

What Causes Knuckles to Pop?

Knuckles popping can be referred to as crepitus in the medical terminology and it is frequently regarded to be a natural phenomenon. Usually, it is attributable to bubbles of gas collapsing in the synovial fluid or tendons and ligaments that glide across the bones whilst performing movements. However, the fact that the sound was not accompanied with any pain, swelling or limited mobility indicates that it is safe and does not require any medical intervention.

When Is it Normal to Have Joint Stiffness?

Joint stiffness after sleeping, once awake, or after sitting for long periods is quite common in many people particularly with age. In most cases, stiffness becomes less noticeable after engaging in some movements for 15-30 minutes to warm-up the joints.

On the contrary, problems with stiffness which persists longer than that and occurs every day, or with symptoms like swelling and warmth should raise concerns about the possible existence of inflammation of joints.

Red Flags You Should Never Dismiss

You need to consider getting your knees and joints checked by an expert, particularly if they produce the following symptoms:

Persistent or aggravating knee pain

Reddish or swollen knee joint or warmth in and around the joint

Problems with movement flexibility of the knee

Feeling that your knee is locking, slipping, or giving way

Reduced mobility resulting in the inability to carry out daily tasks

Reported symptoms from a fall or injury while playing sports

Experiencing fever along with swollen joint, indicating potential risk of infection

These signs are likely to signal cartilage impairment, injury to ligaments, damage to the meniscus, osteoarthritis or inflammatory arthritis which need to be diagnosed on time.

Does Lifestyle Matter?

Definitely! Proper functioning of joints implies that muscles, that "hold" them in the right place, are well-developed and that joints move as they should. Contrary to the popular belief which suggests that complete rest is the best cure, inactivity is, indeed, this seldom used remedy. Instead, a set of warm-up exercises such as swimming, walking and cycling should be performed if one wants to make joints strong and mobile.

When to Consult an Orthopedic Specialist?

Should you notice any signs or symptoms that have lasted more than a few weeks, bother you during your daily activities, or have caused swelling and pain, do not ignore them thinking the cause is "old age." An orthopedic evaluation with a clinical examination and imaging (e.g. X-rays or MRI, when indicated) will establish the diagnosis, and pave the way towards the most effective treatment of your condition.

Reasons Why Diagnosing Early is Important

A lot of people tend to ignore pain in the knee until it disrupts their daily lives. Nevertheless, osteoarthritis is a condition that occurs over a long period of time and thus diagnosing it at an early stage will help in providing timely help like physiotherapy, workouts, weight control and medicine, which all help in dealing with the symptoms of osteoarthritis, making a person move better and stop the disease progress.

Cracking in the knee is not always anything to be concerned about, and stiffness is typically just a natural part of getting older. However, when these symptoms start to persist and cause pain or other symptoms of inflammation in the joint, it is important to seek medical attention.

(By Dr. Sharmila Tulpule, Orthopedic Surgeon & Regenerative Medicine Specialist; Founder & Director, Orthobiologix Biotech Pvt. Ltd.)

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