ORS or Oral Rehydration Salts are used to treat dehydration that many people experience due to diarrhoea, vomiting, illness, or heat exposure. While the WHO (World Health Organization) formulated ORS, it is designed for replenishing lost minerals and salt content that the body needs. Many people have switched to ORS for daily consumption as the temperatures soar or after workouts to make up for water loss. But is daily ORS consumption actually necessary or even safe for those who are healthy? Research published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences journal points out that ORS is a product that can supplement water loss, and it is not a routine replacement of plain drinking water, as it can pose side effects.

What Is ORS And How Does It Work?

The WHO has formulated ORS to contain water, sodium, potassium, chloride, and glucose for effective fluids. This solution sachet is carefully measured to replace fluids and electrolytes that are lost due to sweating, diarrhea, or vomiting. Dehydration treatment needs to keep the body's needs in mind, as most of the time, just drinking plain water doesn't work as complete hydration. But it is important to note that ORS has been designed for specific conditions that require complete hydration.

Is It Safe to Drink ORS Every Day?

No, as ORS isn't designed for everyday consumption. Those who are healthy usually get their electrolytes from consuming hydrating liquids and hydrating foods.

If, due to a medical condition, you are unable to receive hydration and need to medically drink ORS every day, then and only then can you safely do so.

"Dehydration doesn't simply mean loss of water. It also involves loss of electrolytes," adds Dr Smriti Jhunjhunwala, BHMS, Certified Nutritionist and Dietitian, which means that ORS isn't safe to drink every day, but other electrolytes could prove beneficial.

Who May Benefit From ORS More Frequently?

Dr Atul Ingale, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, explains who can exactly benefit from ORS and needs to be able to control and adjust their intake under a doctor's guidance to keep the side effects at bay. Here is who can benefit from frequent ORS consumption (not daily):

People with diarrhoea or vomiting can benefit from the mineral salts in ORS.

Individuals exposed to extreme heat need the beneficial components of ORS.

Athletes with heavy sweat losses need to increase their mineral salt immediately, which can be provided from ORS.

Older adults who are at risk of dehydration can benefit from ORS.

Certain medical conditions under professional guidance require ORS consumption.

Can Too Much ORS Be Harmful?

Research published in the Pediatric Research Journal points to the harms of consuming too much ORS. There is a way to increase your fluid and electrolyte imbalance by consuming ORS in the desired quantity. But it could also increase strain on the kidneys, increase the risk of heart failure, or even cause high blood pressure. ORS side effects are far greater when too much ORS is taken at once, leading to an electrolyte imbalance.

Who Should Avoid Taking ORS Daily?

ORS should be avoided by those who are medically at risk, as their internal systems are working overtime. Here are the health conditions that taking ORS daily can help with, especially:

Those with kidney disease need to be careful, as strain is possible.

Individuals with uncontrolled hypertension need to weigh their daily ORS consumption habits.

Certain heart disease patients should stay away from ORS altogether.

Those on sodium-restricted diets need to make sure that their intake doesn't become too high.

Anyone advised against excess electrolyte intake by a doctor should be careful of their ORS intake.

Signs You May Need ORS Instead Of Water

If you are experiencing digestive discomfort that is causing serious symptoms, then ORS consumption becomes necessary. Here are the signs that you may need ORS instead of just drinking plain drinking water:

Persistent diarrhea

Vomiting

Excessive sweating

Dizziness

Dry mouth and reduced urination

Dehydration treatment should take ORS benefits into account, as many people need ORS when their body needs minerals, salts, and specific components that can help their body recover.

Tips for Using ORS Safely

ORS can be used safely by paying attention to the specifications by the WHO that are present on the ORS sachet. Here are the tips that you should keep in mind:

Follow package directions, as you need to keep the dose of ORS under control.

Consume prescribed amounts as directed for safe health impact.

Avoid replacing normal daily water intake with ORS suddenly, as side effects are possible.

Seek medical advice for prolonged symptoms, as it needs medical help.

ORS could prove to be a lifesaver if it is used in a desired manner. But for most healthy adults, water and a healthy diet are enough. Daily consumption of ORS is possible only when complete hydration under specific weather conditions or medical conditions is needed.

Also Read: Indore Contaminated Drinking Water Crisis: Signs When Diarrhea Is Not Normal

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.