The Ministry of Ayush has signed a memorandum of understanding with IndiaAI, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, to accelerate AI‑driven innovation in the Ayush sector, strengthen research, digital health and capacity building, an official statement said on Friday.

Further, the Ministry of Ayush will onboard the AIKosh platform for sharing eligible health research artefacts, including datasets, metadata, AI models, toolkits and relevant use cases.

This integration is expected to facilitate greater collaboration, innovation and responsible development of AI solutions for the Ayush sector, the statement said.

Kavita Jain, Joint Secretary & Chief Vigilance Officer, Ministry of Ayush underscored that the integration of Artificial Intelligence with Ayush will open new avenues for evidence-based research, knowledge management and innovation.

She added that the collaboration with IndiaAI will help leverage advanced AI capabilities across areas such as research, medicinal plants, drug administration and capacity building, making the Ayush ecosystem more technology-driven and future-ready.

Sudeep Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), highlighted the importance of integrating modern technology with India's traditional knowledge systems.

He said that the partnership will enrich AIKosh with traditional healthcare datasets and will empower researchers and practitioners of traditional medicinal sciences through AI-enabled innovation.

Naman Goyal, OSD, Ayush Grid, noted that under its Emerging Technologies component, Ayush Grid is developing AI-driven platforms to accelerate the digital transformation of the Ayush sector.

The collaboration marks an important step towards building a technology-enabled Ayush ecosystem by bringing together the strengths of traditional knowledge and modern AI capabilities, the statement noted.

The partnership will focus on accelerating the adoption and application of AI across key Ayush domains, including research, capacity building, medicinal plants and drug administration.

The MoU will help access to GPU-based and high-performance computing infrastructure through the IndiaAI initiative at subsidised rates, subject to defined service-level agreements.

Access to advanced computing infrastructure is expected to help address critical infrastructure requirements and support the scaling of sophisticated AI research and applications in healthcare and traditional medicine.

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