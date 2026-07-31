Women's menstrual care is increasingly moving beyond absorbency and leak protection, with doctors urging consumers to pay closer attention to the materials and ingredients that come into prolonged contact with intimate skin during periods. Doctors say growing awareness around dermatologically tested products, breathable materials and fragrance-free formulations is reshaping consumer preferences, while newer innovations incorporating botanical ingredients are also attracting attention. "Women spend nearly a quarter of their reproductive years menstruating, making it important to choose products that are not only absorbent but also gentle on the skin," said Dr Alpna Kansal, president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Ghaziabad.

Pads made with breathable materials and skin-friendly ingredients such as moringa may help improve comfort, especially during prolonged use. However, maintaining good menstrual hygiene by changing pads regularly remains equally important, she said.

One of the latest innovations in the category is the use of Moringa Oleifera, commonly known as drumstick or sahajan, in sanitary pads, experts said.

Traditionally valued in Ayurveda, moringa contains vitamins, antioxidants and plant compounds that have drawn increasing scientific interest.

A 2024 review published in Frontiers in Pharmacology reported that moringa contains carotenoids, tocopherols, flavonoids, phenolic acids and vitamins, and highlighted evidence supporting its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties.

While moringa has long been used as a dietary supplement, manufacturers have begun incorporating moringa extract into the top sheet of sanitary pads, aiming to combine botanical skincare with high-performance absorbent technology.

Doctors, however, caution that no ingredient can replace basic menstrual hygiene practices.

"Products with botanical ingredients may offer additional skin comfort, but women should remember that timely changing of sanitary pads, maintaining personal hygiene and seeking medical advice for persistent irritation or unusual symptoms remain the cornerstones of menstrual health," Kansal said.

Experts say another major trend is the growing preference for breathable sanitary pads that allow water vapour to escape while maintaining leak protection.

Dr Richa Singhal, senior consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology at Cloudnine Hospital, Delhi, said women should read product labels more carefully instead of focusing only on absorbency or size.

"Consumers today are becoming increasingly aware of what goes into personal care products. Choosing dermatologically tested sanitary pads made with quality materials such as moringa, breathable construction and without unnecessary fragrances can help minimise the risk of discomfort, particularly for women with sensitive skin," Singhal said.

She added that women should avoid using harsh soaps for intimate hygiene and instead use products formulated to maintain the natural pH balance of the external intimate area, if needed.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)