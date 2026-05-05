Small, everyday habits don't always seem like a big deal, right? You hold your pee a little longer, scroll on your phone while sitting on the toilet or enjoy those extra-hot showers. It all feels normal. But over time, these small routines can quietly affect your health. So the real question is—are these habits as harmless as they seem?

Gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi highlighted a few such everyday behaviours you might want to rethink. In his Instagram post, he broke down how these common habits can impact your body over time and why making small changes can actually make a big difference.

1. Holding in your pee

In his Instagram post, the doctor explains that holding urine for too long allows bacteria to grow in the bladder, increasing the risk of UTIs. It might seem like a small delay, but doing this often can add up.

2. Sleeping with your mouth open

Another key point Sethi makes is about mouth breathing during sleep. It can dry your mouth, worsen sleep quality and even lead to snoring which is sometimes linked to higher blood pressure.

3. Sitting with poor posture

He also points out that constantly slouching or hunching over can strain your back and neck. Over time, this can lead to stiffness, pain and even long-term joint issues. Maybe it's time to check your posture?

4. Sitting on the toilet for too long

In his post, Sethi mentions that spending too much time on the toilet. Yes, even while scrolling, you should not sit on the toilet seat for long as it puts extra pressure on veins in that area, which can lead to hemorrhoids.

5. Constantly touching your face

Another habit he highlights is touching your face frequently. Since your hands pick up bacteria throughout the day, this can transfer germs to your skin and lead to irritation or acne.

6. Eating too fast

Sethi also explains that eating quickly doesn't give your brain enough time to register fullness. The result? You may end up overeating and feeling uncomfortably bloated.

7. Picking the skin around your fingers

He further notes that this common habit can create tiny breaks in the skin, making it easier for bacteria to enter and cause infections.

8. Using very hot showers too often

Lastly, Sethi warns against frequent hot showers. While they feel relaxing, very hot water can strip your skin of its natural oils, leaving it dry and irritated.

At the end of the day, it is the small changes that can go a long way in keeping your body healthier.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.