Lifting Weights Will Not Make You Bulky: Fitness Experts Busts Common Workout Myths

There are several myths around different workout that can restrict you from getting desired results. In such a scenario, it becomes very confusing to get a hang of things and on the best advice to follow to get fit and healthy. However, there are one simple truth - if you have knowledge about a few basic facts and know the difference between myths and reality, you can go ahead and do any exercise with confidence. In an Instagram post, Australian fitness trainer Kayla Itsines has debunked a few fitness-related myths, which would help you simplify your workout routine.

Common exercise myths busted

Kayla calls her post a "reminder", and then goes on to tell her followers how to get their fitness facts straight.

Here's what she says:

1. Push-ups are for both men and women

"There is no such thing as a girl push up or a man push up." Itsines clarifies that push up is a great exercise for both men and women.

2. Everyone can life weights

"The free weights section at the gym is not the boys section. It's for everyone and anyone. And if you aren't sure how to use a piece of equipment, just ask. We have all started somewhere, and there are no silly questions," Itsines mentions in her post.

Strength training can offer you many benefits. Lifting weights can make you stronger and improve endurance.

3. Weights will not make you bulky

The fitness expert clarifies that lifting weights will not make you bulky and countering that, cardio won't make you thin. A combination of different exercises and a healthy diet helps in weight loss.

4. You do not have to spend hours every single day

You don't need to spend hours at the gym, and you also don't need to go every single day. Find an option that you enjoy, and that suits you and your lifestyle. Also, take rest whenever required. Do not exhaust yourself. Listen to your body and take a rest day when needed.

Coming back to Kayla's notes on myths, don't forget to memorise these, so that next time you go to the gym, you do your workouts with confidence.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.