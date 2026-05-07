Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

KLM Flight Attendant Tested For Hantavirus, Says Dutch Health Ministry

A flight attendant for the KLM airline is being tested for the hantavirus after showing mild symptoms and being admitted to hospital in Amsterdam.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
KLM Flight Attendant Tested For Hantavirus, Says Dutch Health Ministry
AI generated image
  • A KLM flight attendant is being tested for hantavirus in an Amsterdam hospital
  • The attendant showed mild symptoms and was admitted for testing, said Dutch officials
  • She had contact with a Dutch woman who died of hantavirus in South Africa
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

A flight attendant for the KLM airline is being tested for the hantavirus after showing mild symptoms and being admitted to hospital in Amsterdam, a Dutch health ministry spokesperson told AFP Thursday.

The woman was undergoing tests in hospital, said the spokesperson, Mischa Stubenitsky.

RTL media reported that the flight attendant had come into contact with a Dutch woman who was taken off a KLM plane and later died of the virus in South Africa.

KLM said on Wednesday that the passenger had been briefly on a flight from Johannesburg to the Netherlands, but was removed before take-off.

"Due to the passenger's medical condition at the time, the crew decided not to allow the passenger to travel on the flight," which was flight KL592 from Johannesburg to Amsterdam on April 25 at 11:15 pm local time.

"After the passenger was removed from the aircraft, the flight departed for the Netherlands," added KLM.

Dutch health authorities are contacting people on the flight "as a precaution," KLM said in its statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Hantavirus, Klm Airline, Amsterdam
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now