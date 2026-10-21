Kim Kardashian turns 46 on October 21. Known for her business ventures, television appearances and beauty empire, the reality star has also remained in the spotlight for her changing fitness routines and approach to body image. Over the years, Kardashian has spoken about her commitment to weight training, structured workouts and dietary changes. While her fitness goals have often centred on strength and maintaining her physique, she has also discussed health challenges, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, that have affected her everyday life. Her journey offers an opportunity to look beyond celebrity workout routines and understand why sustainable exercise, balanced nutrition and appropriate medical care matter for long-term health.

1. Weight Training Is A Key Part Of Her Fitness Routine

Weight training has been a consistent feature of Kardashian's fitness regimen. In a March 2026 interview with SELF magazine, her trainer Senada Greca discussed an approach centred on building strength, resilience and longevity rather than focusing exclusively on appearance. In an earlier interview with Vogue, Kardashian said she typically spent around 90 minutes exercising in the morning, incorporating weight training, stretching and some cardio. She also described herself as a regular weightlifter. Her routine has included working on different muscle groups on separate days, with dedicated sessions for the upper and lower body. However, Kardashian has acknowledged that back problems have required her to adjust certain exercises. The broader lesson is that resistance training can help adults build and maintain muscle strength. The exercises, weights and frequency should be adapted to an individual's fitness level, recovery needs and medical history.

2. Her Trainer Emphasises Strength And Consistency

Kardashian has worked with different trainers over the years. Her more recent training has involved Greca, who has spoken about prioritising lasting strength over short-term aesthetic goals. According to a February 2026 account by Business Insider, Greca trains Kardashian multiple times a week. Their sessions have included assisted pull-ups, chest presses and face pulls, along with core exercises and finishing movements such as dead hangs. Kardashian's schedule and access to personal training may not be realistic for everyone. However, consistency remains an important principle of her approach.

For beginners, a manageable routine that combines resistance training, cardiovascular activity and sufficient rest can be more sustainable than attempting lengthy, high-intensity workouts every day.

3. Pilates And Stretching Help Her Adapt Her Workouts

Despite her preference for lifting weights, Kardashian has also spoken about her interest in Pilates. In her Vogue interview, she explained that she incorporated Pilates into her routine and noticed a difference when she went without it for a while. She particularly valued the stretching and movement involved, especially in the context of her back issues. Pilates focuses on controlled movements, balance, coordination and core strength. Depending on the exercises selected, it can complement resistance training by providing a different approach to movement and body control.

However, Pilates is not a substitute for medical treatment or physiotherapy when someone has a diagnosed injury. Anyone experiencing persistent back pain should seek professional advice before modifying their exercise routine.

4. Her Diet Has Changed Over The Years

Kardashian has experimented with different dietary approaches, including the Atkins diet, particularly during her post-pregnancy weight-management journey. In a 2016 interview with Elle, her nutritionist Colette Heimowitz discussed a meal plan that included eggs and vegetables, chicken with salads or vegetables, and protein-rich dinners. The plan emphasised protein, healthy fats and selected carbohydrate sources. Her approach has not remained unchanged. In subsequent years, Kardashian discussed incorporating more carbohydrates into her meals and highlighted the role of foods such as sweet potatoes around workouts. In a 2022 interview with Allure, she also discussed following a plant-based diet at the time, although she described changing her food choices around the Met Gala. These accounts illustrate how her eating patterns have varied with her goals. There is no single celebrity diet that everyone should follow. Adequate protein, fibre, vegetables, healthy fats and appropriate portions are more useful starting points than copying a restrictive eating plan.

5. Psoriasis Has Been One Of Her Long-Term Health Challenges

Beyond fitness, Kardashian has been open about living with psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition. She discussed receiving a diagnosis on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2011. In a later personal essay published on Poosh in 2019, she described experiencing her first major flare-up in her mid-20s and explained that the condition had returned intermittently over the years. Psoriasis can cause raised, scaly and itchy patches of skin. Its severity and pattern vary from person to person, and flare-ups can affect both physical comfort and emotional well-being. Kardashian has spoken publicly about the impact of visible flare-ups on her confidence, particularly when the condition affected her face.

Although exercise and general health habits can support overall well-being, psoriasis requires an individualised management plan. People experiencing persistent or worsening symptoms should consult a dermatologist rather than relying solely on lifestyle changes or unproven remedies.

6. She Has Also Discussed Psoriatic Arthritis

In 2019, Kardashian revealed that she had been diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis, an inflammatory form of arthritis associated with psoriasis. The condition can cause joint pain, stiffness and swelling. In her 2022 Allure interview, Kardashian recalled experiencing a painful episode involving psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis around the time of her preparations for the Met Gala. She said the symptoms affected her hands and made movement difficult, prompting her to seek medical care. Psoriatic arthritis can vary in severity and may affect different joints over time. Early assessment and appropriate treatment are important because uncontrolled inflammation can lead to joint damage.

For people living with inflammatory joint conditions, physical activity may still be beneficial, but the type and intensity of exercise should be tailored to symptoms and medical advice. Low-impact activity, mobility work and appropriately supervised strength training may form part of an individualised plan.

7. Her 2022 Met Gala Weight-Loss Journey Sparked Debate

According to media reports, Kardashian's appearance at the 2022 Met Gala attracted considerable attention after she revealed that she had lost around 16 pounds (7.3 kg) to fit into Marilyn Monroe's historic dress. The weight loss prompted discussion about rapid dieting, celebrity beauty standards and the potential risks of trying to change body weight quickly. On the same year, Kardashian discussed the emotional and practical demands of preparing for the event. Her account also described the psoriasis and joint symptoms she experienced around that period.

However, the available information does not establish that her weight-loss approach caused her psoriatic arthritis. The condition is an inflammatory disease, and its course cannot be attributed to a single dietary change without medical evidence.

For most people, rapid weight loss is neither necessary nor a reliable measure of health. Gradual changes in eating habits and physical activity are generally more sustainable, while very restrictive diets should be approached cautiously and with professional guidance when appropriate.

Kim Kardashian's fitness journey has evolved from structured weight-loss plans to a routine built around resistance training, stretching and Pilates. Her public accounts also highlight the reality that maintaining an exercise routine does not mean being free from health challenges. Her experiences with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis are reminders that physical appearance alone cannot tell us everything about a person's health. Rather than copying a celebrity's diet or workout schedule, focus on a routine that supports strength, mobility, cardiovascular health and recovery. Consistency, balanced nutrition and appropriate medical care remain more important than achieving a particular body shape or number on the weighing scale.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.