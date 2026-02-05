The landscape of snacking is changing as traditional Indian baked snacks like khakra are taking centre stage. Not only are they healthier, but it is also because biting on a crisp piece of khakra invokes a comforting feeling for most people. According to the Nutrition and Food Science journal, stress and taste are possible factors linked to unhealthy snacking patterns, which can be connected to emotional satisfaction. This is why you may be reaching for a packet of chips when you become stressed after a long day at work. While a packet of potato chips is a go-to snack, many people are switching to baked snacks like khakra. The main reason behind this switch is the fried aspect, as there is no way to ensure how the cooking oil that is used to fry the potato chips can harm your health, and the additives and flavour enhancers can further decrease their limited nutritional value. And people are mostly on the lookout for any healthy snack that can replace their staple bag of chips.

Another reason why packaged snacks are taking a healthy route is that the National Institute of Nutrition highlighted that choosing low-calorie, high-fibre, and protein-rich snacks can help control hunger, maintain energy balance, and prevent overeating. And with a high incidence of obesity-related diseases in India, one of the ways to control the problem is to control what you are snacking on daily.

Khakra Vs. Potato Chips: Which Is Healthier And Better For Weight Loss?

To say with certainty which snack is healthier and better for weight loss, you need to focus on their individual nutrient profiles to make a comparison effectively. According to the National Institute of Nutrition, people need to cut down their consumption of snacks that are made from refined oils like hydrogenated vegetable oils that can raise cholesterol and cause issues if you are actively trying to lose weight. Here are the factors that can influence the choice of snacks:

Calories : If you look at the exact calories in khakra, it contains 119 kcal per piece, considering that each khakra piece is about 25 g.

: If you look at the exact calories in khakra, it contains 119 kcal per piece, considering that each khakra piece is about 25 g. Cholesterol: As potato chips are fried, they contain more calories and raise cholesterol significantly. The exact caloric count of potato chips lies at 150 kcal per 30 g.

As potato chips are fried, they contain more calories and raise cholesterol significantly. The exact caloric count of potato chips lies at 150 kcal per 30 g. Sodium: Another major factor that can influence your choice of snacking is the exact quantity of sodium in each of them. Khakra contains less sodium when compared with chips, as one is fried while the other is baked.

Read More: Read Labels To Fight Food Adulteration: 5 Most Common Chemical Contaminants To Watch Out For

Health Benefits Of Baked Khakra

Khakra is traditionally prepared by drying the dough of whole wheat flour and cooking it with a little bit of oil. The drying and baking aspect of this snack makes it have specific health benefits, which make it much healthier than a bag of chips. Especially when you are looking for snacks that are better for weight loss, you need to consider their health benefits and side effects. The health benefits of khakra are as follows:

Digestive Support: According to the Indian Journal of Medical Research, whole grains and dietary fibre that khakra provides can improve gut health, reduced constipation, and better how the body breaks down food into energy.

According to the Indian Journal of Medical Research, whole grains and dietary fibre that khakra provides can improve gut health, reduced constipation, and better how the body breaks down food into energy. Fibre : The use of ingredients like fenugreek and carom seeds in khakra helps reduce indigestion and bloating. While if chips are considered, even if the same ingredients are used as flavour enhancers, then their nutrient profile may be altered by a small percentage. And the base of both dietary choices matters, as if khakra is prepared from a whole wheat base, without any adulterants, then it may have enhanced fibre content.

: The use of ingredients like fenugreek and carom seeds in khakra helps reduce indigestion and bloating. While if chips are considered, even if the same ingredients are used as flavour enhancers, then their nutrient profile may be altered by a small percentage. And the base of both dietary choices matters, as if khakra is prepared from a whole wheat base, without any adulterants, then it may have enhanced fibre content. Low Oil Content : Khakra uses less oil in its preparation, but the quality of it and how exactly it is prepared and packaged matter. While chips use a lot of oil, the potato absorbs oil when it is fried.

: Khakra uses less oil in its preparation, but the quality of it and how exactly it is prepared and packaged matter. While chips use a lot of oil, the potato absorbs oil when it is fried. Role in Weight Management: Khakra plays an important role in weight management as it is light on the stomach, provides nutrients due to its ingredients, and can also improve the feeling of fullness. The main point of distinction between khakra and chips is that you can eat a whole bag of chips and still feel hungry. But by consuming a piece or two of khakra, your stomach feels full.

Read More: From Nuts To Protein Bars: Gut Doctor Rates Top Snacking Options

Health Risks Involved In Eating Potato Chips

Potato chips have side effects, as you tend to not stop eating after one chip at a time. The sheer difference in consumption quantity has serious side effects associated with it. Here are the health risks associated with it:

Fats and Sodium : It contains a large amount of fats and sodium and is a major risk factor for developing obesity.

: It contains a large amount of fats and sodium and is a major risk factor for developing obesity. Digestive Imbalance: A bag of chips may seem harmless when it is consumed, but it can alter digestive enzymes and balance gut microbiota. So, it has a negative impact on gut health and function.

Weight Loss Perspective

Khakra is definitely better for weight loss, but only when it is baked and consumed in moderation. But the exact variant of the snack also matters, as some versions are fried, which defeats the purpose of eating healthier and for weight loss purposes. Even if khakra is healthier, you need to control your portion size, as eating too much of any snack will put stress on your digestive system.

Ultimately, khakra is the healthier choice when it comes to weight loss, but you need to consume it in moderation. The simple practice of mindful snacking can make it put less stress on the way your digestive system functions.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.