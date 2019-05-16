Keto Diet: Why Spinach And Kale Are Most Nutritious Leafy Greens For Quick Weight Loss

Keto diet: Spinach is a better source of iron than kale

Highlights Kale is a better source of Vitamin A, B6 and C Spinach is rich in folate, an important mineral for pregnancy Both leafy greens are low in carbs and can aid quick weight loss

Leafy green vegetables are an important part of a keto diet. These leafy greens are full of carotenoids and flavonoids, that help in protecting the body from oxidative stress. In this article, we are going to talk about spinach and kale, two of the most nutritious leafy greens that you can have on keto. Both these vegetables have anti-cancer properties. They contain flavonoids and carotenoids that offer protection to the body from oxidative stress. Below is the nutrition profile of kale and spinach.

Also read: Is Keto Diet Safe For People With Diabetes?

Spinach and kale: two most nutritious leafy greens you can have on keto diet

Spinach

If you compare the two, spinach is a better source of iron, magnesium and manganese as compared to kale. Spinach is also a better source of folate - a mineral which is extremely important during pregnancy. The vegetable is rich in choline and betaine, both of which are essential nutrients for metabolic processes in the body.

Spinach is good for people with diabetes as it helps in reducing glucose levels and improving insulin sensitivity. Beta-carotene in spinach can be beneficial for people with asthma. Spinach is also good for people with high blood pressure and those facing digestion issues. Vitamin A in spinach can show marvellous effects on your skin and hair.

Keto diet: Leafy green veggies are low in calories and can aid quick weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Craving Carbs? Try These Keto Friendly Cheese Paranthas

Kale

When compared to spinach, kale is a better source of Vitamin A, C and B6. It is also an excellent source of Vitamin K. Vitamin K is an important nutrient for blood clotting. Kale also provides copper and calcium.

Kale is a popular weight loss food and is one of the most nutrient dense foods on this planet. Kale is loaded with powerful antioxidants like Quercetin and Kaempferol - which help in lowering blood pressure, reducing inflammation and even depression. Being an excellent source of Vitamin C, Kale can help in reducing skin ageing, stress and controlling symptoms of cough and cold.

Also read: Keto Diet Vs Low-Carb Diet: Which Is Better For Quick Weight Loss?

Keto diet is essentially a low-carb diet that involves eating moderate protein and high fat. It is a diet that is popular for aiding quick weight loss and is been followed by people all across the world. Leafy greens are an important part of keto diet and the best part is that they come with an array of health benefits. Include them in your salads, low-carb sandwiches and burgers, soups, etc.

Happy keto-ing y'all!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.