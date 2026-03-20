Kathal Or Jackfruit: This High-Fibre Indian Fruit Has Surprising Health Benefits For The Entire Body

Jackfruit, or kathal, is a traditional Indian fruit that has been eaten for its wide-ranging health benefits. From its high nutritional profile that contains essential vitamins and minerals to its ability to appease the taste buds of people, the fruit can be eaten in various forms, as documented in various research and studies both globally and in India. According to the Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition and the International Journal of Food Science, jackfruit has a hull, and the bark, leaves, and even its roots have health benefits for the entire body. This is primarily the reason why jackfruit has been labelled as a superfood that can be consumed fresh, dried, or as a part of a cooked meal like a subzi.

Nutritional Profile Of Kathal Or Jackfruit

According to the research in the International Journal of Food Science, the high fibre content of jackfruit, along with the vitamin-rich profile of jackfruit, makes it a must-have as part of an everyday diet. Specifically, jackfruit contains vitamins A, C, and B6, potassium, and magnesium that can impact overall energy levels and boost major bodily functions.

Individuals who are looking for a simple and tasty dessert that is also healthy and extremely high in nutrition need to eat fresh jackfruit that is cleaned and preserved in the fridge to maintain its nutritious profile.

The low fat and moderate caloric value make it a sought-after healthy sweet option that causes controlled blood sugar spikes when eaten after a meal.

Digestive Health Benefits

According to research published in the International Journal of Food Science, the high fibre content in jackfruit makes it a digestive aid. So, it is best eaten after having consumed a heavy meal or if you are feeling unable to process your food.

Another health benefit of jackfruit is its ability to prevent constipation, which is a common complaint among people who are unable to properly digest their food.

It can even support the gut environment or microbiome that requires a constant supply of good bacteria to effectively break down food.

Jackfruit is traditionally used in Indian diets for its overall ability to provide digestive wellness.

Also Read: This Magnesium-Packed Fruit Is Quietly Powering Your Heart; Here's How

Immunity And Antioxidant Support

According to research published in the Asian Journal of Applied Science and Technology, jackfruit has a wide range of phytonutrients, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that make it a must-have dietary food.

The high vitamin C boosts the function of immune cells and improves overall immune function, and given the rate of health issues that people are suffering from in urban and rural cities, people need to take their dietary choices seriously to better their overall health.

Due to various kinds of pollution that are becoming a norm, potent dietary additions like jackfruit can fight the heightened free radical damage that ages the organs from the inside.

Jackfruit also helps reduce inflammation that is the root cause of many chronic diseases that lead to serious health complications.

Heart And Metabolic Health

When it comes to the current rate of high heart disease risk and metabolic breakdown, causing a rise in chronic diseases, then making active healthy choices, such as eating jackfruit as a part of a holistically healthy diet and exercise regimen, could be fruitful. Here are the specific aspects of jackfruits that can better heart health and make your metabolism better:

Jackfruit is high in potassium and supports blood pressure regulation, which can help people who need an instant energy boost and those who struggle with their blood pressure regulation.

The high fibre content helps manage cholesterol, which impacts a significant number of the Indian population and often leads to serious heart disease conditions like coronary heart disease.

The low caloric value of jackfruit may aid in weight management due to its ability to provide fullness for long hours.

Also Read: Sugarcane vs. Watermelon Juice: Which Is Better For Cooling And Hydration?

Kathal or jackfruit

Photo Credit: Freepik

Other Surprising Benefits

Research and reviews from the Journal of Botanical Sciences suggest that jackfruit seeds contain a high dose of protein and micronutrients that promote skin health. But people need to know how to eat these seeds safely, and a small amount is required to get the health benefits, as the body has a limited absorption rate.

The most surprising and significant health benefit of eating jackfruit is its ability to provide an energy boost from the natural sugars it contains.

Even extracts from the jackfruit seeds have shown promising results in lowering fasting blood sugar levels when eaten in a controlled manner and under a nutritionist's guidance.

How To Include Jackfruit In Your Diet

Jackfruit can be consumed in numerous ways, as the complete fruit has health benefits, and the fruit is very versatile when it comes to consumption practices.

It can be eaten as fresh fruit, as part of curries, or as part of stir-fries.

Jackfruit seeds can be roasted or boiled to be consumed, and people who don't have digestive issues can consume them safely.

Flour extracted from jackfruits can be used to prepare special recipes that have a unique flavour and health benefits that can help your entire body.

Jackfruit snacks made from air-dried jackfruit are a tasty and especially healthy snack for people, especially when compared with ultra-processed packets on the market.

Side Effects Of Eating Kathal Or Jackfruit

Hypersensitive individuals can develop an allergic reaction to jackfruit if they are eating it for the first time, so consulting a nutritionist is necessary to safely introduce it.

Interestingly, allergic reactions have only been recorded for dried jackfruit in people who had an existing latex allergy.

Jackfruit is more than a seasonal fruit, as scientific research papers, reports, and multiple studies indicate it's a powerhouse of nutrition. You need to add kathal to your diet safely and keep the side effects in mind to consume it safely.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.