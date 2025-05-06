Add Jackfruit (Kathal) To Your Diet This Summer To Achieve These Benefits

Jackfruit is a large, tropical fruit native to South and Southeast Asia, known for its spiky green skin and sweet, fibrous yellow flesh. Jackfruit is not only versatile in cooking used in both sweet and savoury dishes but also highly nutritious. It is packed with fibre, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals like potassium and magnesium. Low in fat and free from cholesterol, jackfruit supports digestion, boosts energy, and strengthens the immune system. In this article, we discuss the many benefits of incorporating jackfruit into your summer diet.

Here are 10 health benefits of adding jackfruit to your summer diet

1. Keeps you hydrated

Jackfruit has a high water content, which helps maintain hydration levels during hot summer days. Eating it regularly can replenish fluids lost through sweat and prevent dehydration-related fatigue or headaches.

2. Boosts immunity

Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, jackfruit strengthens the immune system by supporting white blood cell function. This helps the body fight off seasonal infections and common summer illnesses like colds or heat-induced fevers.

3. Improves digestion

The natural fibre in jackfruit aids digestion by promoting healthy bowel movements and preventing constipation. It also supports the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, which is especially helpful when digestion tends to slow down due to summer heat.

4. Provides instant energy

Jackfruit contains natural sugars like fructose and sucrose that provide a quick energy boost without the crash associated with processed sugar. This makes it an ideal pre-workout snack or mid-day refreshment during hot weather.

5. Supports heart health

Jackfruit is a good source of potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure by counteracting sodium. Its antioxidant content also protects blood vessels from oxidative stress, reducing the risk of heart disease over time.

6. Helps in weight management

Low in fat and high in fibre, jackfruit can help you feel fuller for longer, curbing unnecessary snacking. The fibre also slows down digestion and sugar absorption, supporting healthy weight loss or maintenance efforts.

7. Controls blood sugar levels

Despite its sweetness, jackfruit has a low glycemic index due to its fibre content. This helps in the gradual release of glucose into the bloodstream, making it a suitable fruit choice for people managing blood sugar levels, even in summer.

8. Enhances skin health

The antioxidants and vitamin C in jackfruit combat free radicals and boost collagen production, promoting clearer, more elastic skin. Its hydration properties also help prevent summer skin dryness and flakiness.

9. Strengthens bones

Jackfruit provides calcium and magnesium, both essential for maintaining bone density. Adding it to your summer diet can support bone strength, especially in women prone to osteoporosis or joint issues.

10. Prevents heat-related cramps

Potassium and magnesium in jackfruit help in muscle function and prevent cramping, which can be common during high-intensity workouts or prolonged exposure to heat. Including jackfruit in your meals can help keep muscle functions smooth and relaxed.

Add this magic fruit to your diet today to achieve these benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.