Video: Drunk Man Climbs Tree To Pluck Jackfruit In Bengaluru, Falls 50 Feet

An area near the police commissioner's office in Bengaluru witnessed unusual and frightening scenes on Thursday afternoon after a drunk man climbed a tall tree to pluck jackfruit. Videos showed him dangling from a branch, hanging on for dear life, before falling nearly 50 feet to the ground.

Officials said a security guard at Embassy Apartments on Ali Asker Road spotted the man trying to pluck the fruit from the tree and shouted out to him. Startled, he tried to escape by climbing higher and lost his footing, leaving him hanging from a branch.

The security guard then alerted the police, who reached the spot immediately. Attempts were made to break his fall using a tent cloth, but he still hit the ground, suffering serious injuries.

"The man has suffered a severe hip injury and has been taken to the Bowring Hospital," said an official.