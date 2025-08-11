Is Sabudana Good For Health? 5 Healthiest Ways To Add To Your Diet

Sabudana, also known as tapioca pearls or sago, is traditionally a part of sattvic meals in India. It is commonly used in fasting dishes, especially by individuals who avoid wheat and wheat products while fasting. Sabudana is a starch derived from the cassava root. While it doesn't have a high nutritional profile compared to whole grains, it does offer several health benefits.

Health benefits of sabudana

1. Boosts energy

Sabudana is a high-calorie, high-carbohydrate food that provides a quick source of energy, making it particularly beneficial during fasting periods.

2. Easy to digest

Sabudana is light on the stomach and easily digestible, making it an excellent choice for those recovering from illnesses or surgery. Additionally, it contains dietary fibre, which helps improve digestive health and alleviate issues like constipation, bloating, and indigestion.

3. Gluten-free

Individuals with gluten intolerance or celiac disease can add sabudana to their diet. It is naturally gluten-free and can be a great addition to your diet.

4. Supports healthy weight gain

Due to its calorie density, sabudana can be beneficial for those looking to gain weight in a healthy manner.

5. Reduces blood pressure

Sabudana is a good source of potassium. Increasing your potassium intake helps the body flush out excess sodium through urination, which eases stress on blood vessels. This results in better blood pressure numbers.

6. Boosts bone health

Sabudana is also a source of calcium, which promotes stronger bones and also helps reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

7. Rich in iron

Sabudana has a decent amount of iron, which can help prevent anemia, especially when combined with nutrient-rich foods.

8. Improves hydration

Sabudana is consumed only after soaking. It absorbs water and expands, which can be further used to prepare different dishes.

9. Versatile cooking ingredient

Sabudana is a versatile ingredient and can be incorporated into various dishes, making it adaptable for different dietary preferences.

Is sabudana weight loss-friendly?

Sabudana might not be an ideal choice for those trying to lose weight. While sabudana can keep you full for an extended period due to its calorie density, it may not be the best choice for those trying to lose weight. To achieve effective weight loss, it is essential to create a calorie deficit, typically by consuming low-calorie foods that promote satiety.

Foods high in protein and fibre generally keep you full and satisfied, and you are less likely to overeat. Since sabudana is calorie-dense, it might keep you full for longer. However, it may also make it difficult to create a calorie deficit and hinder your weight loss efforts.

Additionally, the high-carb content of sabudana can cause insulin spikes, which can trigger hunger and make you eat more, potentially resulting in weight gain.

If you wish to include sabudana in your weight loss diet, consider consuming smaller portions and avoid overeating.

Healthy ways to add sabudana to your diet

Before using sabudana, wash it thoroughly to remove excess starch. Soak it for 5-6 hours to achieve fluffy, white pearls. Here are a few healthy ways to incorporate sabudana into your meals:

1. Sabudana khichdi

Cook sabudana with vegetables and peanuts for a nutritious and filling meal that's perfect during fasting.

2. Sabudana kheer

Sabudana can be used to prepare kheer with milk and natural sweeteners. You can also add fruits and nuts for added nutrition.

3. Salads

Soak and mix sabudana with fresh vegetables, herbs, and a tangy dressing for a refreshing salad. You can also slightly cook them before adding them to your salad.

4. Soups

Sabudana can be used as a thickener in soups. It can enhance texture and make soups more filling.

5. Stuffed parathas

Use sabudana as a stuffing for parathas along with mashed potatoes and spices for a delicious and wholesome meal.

6. Sabudana vada

Sabudana vadas are delicious and quite irresistible. Make a healthier version by baking instead of frying, using minimal oil and adding spices and herbs.

7. Shakes and smoothies

Sabudana can add a creamy, thick texture to your shakes and smoothies. When consumed for breakfast, they can provide a quick energy boost.

Try these simple methods and add sabudana to your diet guilt-free. It is also available in different sizes, choose as per your preference.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.