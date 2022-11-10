Feeling Bloated After Eating Chapatti? See If You Are Sensitive To Gluten

Gluten intolerance can lead to stomach ache and bloating

Roti is the staple in most parts of northern India where meals are usually incomplete without the wheat flatbread. A fresh and hot chapatti goes well with all kinds of curries and dishes and helps you feel full. However, for some people, eating a wheat chapatti is accompanied by some annoying health issues such as bloating, headache, and joint pain.

According to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, the problem here could be your intolerance to wheat. In one of her Instagram posts, the nutritionist explained that some people have trouble digesting wheat and experience stomach pain and bloating after eating it. This, according to her, indicates that your body could be intolerant to the wheat proteins or gluten that you consume as part of your diet.

For such people, when they consume gluten in any form, it triggers an inflammatory response from the body which causes that uneasiness after having meals. Thus, the nutritionist insists, wheat should be avoided in such cases to keep the adverse effects at bay.

Anjali Mukerjee cautions that eating wheat, which contains gluten, can aggravate the condition for those having celiac disease and cause a serious allergic reaction. In addition, those allergic to wheat should also consider ditching wheat rotis or any food made of it.

But, bloating alone is not something that can tell you if you are really intolerant to gluten. Below are some of the symptoms as per the nutritionist that you can look for. If you are experiencing these issues and can't determine the cause behind them, then gluten may be the culprit.

Coated tongue

Asthma

Water retention and heaviness

Urticaria

Eczema

Muscle stiffness especially after waking up

Weakness or tiredness

Stiff joints

Stomach pain and bloating

While you may consider eliminating wheat or food containing gluten from your diet in case of gluten intolerance, it must be also noted that wheat is an important source of dietary fibre. According to Anjali Mukerjee, one can consider avoiding food like wheat, rye, and barley, which contain gluten, for a month. And, if the symptoms improve then this could mean that you are sensitive to gluten.

The nutritionist advises that wheat flour should be ideally eaten right after grinding or else should be stored in an airtight container, refrigerated, and consumed within two to three weeks.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.