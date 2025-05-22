How To Create A Calorie Deficit For Sustainable Weight Loss

A calorie deficit is when you burn more calories than you consume. This difference forces your body to utilize stored fat for energy, leading to weight loss. Some studies suggest that a 500-calorie deficit may help with weight loss. However, the amount of calories you need and burn depends on many factors such as age, sex, gender, height, weight and body composition.

To create a calorie deficit, you can either reduce your caloric intake, increase your physical activity, or do a combination of both. If you want to lose weight sustainably, here are some practical ways to achieve a healthy calorie deficit.

How to achieve a healthy calorie deficit

Diet

Focus on consuming nutrient-dense foods than calorie-dense. Consuming a healthy, well-balanced diet can help you achieve your goals. Add plenty of fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, protein and low-fat dairy to your diet. These foods can help you feel full while providing essential vitamins and minerals.

Start by monitoring what you eat and how many calories are in those foods. Avoid extreme deficits, as they can lead to health issues and nutritional deficiencies. Also, eliminate sugary drinks, ultra-processed foods and foods/drinks with empty calories.

Exercise

Incorporate regular physical activity into your routine. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week, along with strength training exercises.

Weight loss is just one of the many benefits of staying physically active. Regular exercise can keep your heart healthy, reduce the risk of chronic diseases and boost your mental health.

Other tips

Portion control

Be mindful of portion sizes. Even healthy foods can contribute to weight gain if consumed in large amounts. Using smaller plates or measuring servings can help control portions.

Stay hydrated

Sometimes, thirst can be confused with hunger. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day to stay well-hydrated.

How many calories should you be in deficit?

A safe and sustainable calorie deficit is usually around 500 calories per day. Start slowly and set realistic goals. Cutting too many calories can contribute to some side effects including:

Weakness

Nutritional deficiencies

Poor mental health

Constipation

Fatigue

Muscle loss

Nausea

Hair loss

For healthy weight loss, focus on creating a balanced approach that includes not only a calorie deficit but also a sustainable lifestyle that can help you maintain desired weight in the long run.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.