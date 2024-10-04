Navratri 2024: 7 Best Snacks For Fasting Diabetics

A healthier option is baked sabudana patties, which are lower in calories

Navratri is a significant Hindu festival celebrated over nine nights, honouring Goddess Durga in her nine divine forms. It symbolises the victory of good over evil and is observed with devotion, rituals, and fasting. Fasting during Navratri serves a dual purpose: spiritual and physical. Spiritually, it is a time for self-discipline, introspection, and purification, helping devotees connect with their inner selves and the divine. Physically, fasting helps detoxify the body, as simpler, more natural foods are consumed. During Navratri, foods such as grains, legumes, meat, alcohol, onion, garlic, and regular salt are typically avoided to maintain a "satvik" (pure) diet, which emphasises light, easily digestible foods that promote purity and spiritual clarity. Keep reading as we share a list of snacks diabetics can try this navratri if they are fasting.

7 Best snacks for fasting diabetics

1. Roasted makhana

Fox nuts are a popular fasting food that is also perfect for diabetics. They have a low glycemic index, which means they release glucose slowly, preventing sudden spikes in blood sugar. High in fibre and protein, roasted makhanas can be enjoyed with a sprinkle of rock salt or lightly roasted in ghee for a satisfying snack.

2. Kuttu chilla

Buckwheat flour, known as "kuttu ka atta," is a staple during Navratri fasting. It is gluten-free and has a low glycemic load, making it ideal for diabetics. You can make savoury pancakes (chillas) with this flour by adding water, green chilies, and a dash of rock salt. Buckwheat is rich in fibre, promoting better glucose control.

3. Singhara flour pancakes

Singhara flour, made from water chestnuts, is another popular flour used during fasting. It is low in carbohydrates and helps regulate blood sugar levels, making it a perfect choice for diabetics. Pancakes made with singhara flour are filling and can be paired with yogurt for added protein.

4. Cucumber slices with rock salt

Cucumbers are hydrating, low in calories, and excellent for diabetics. During fasting, simply slicing cucumbers and sprinkling them with a bit of rock salt provides a refreshing and diabetic-friendly snack that helps in keeping blood sugar stable.

5. Sweet potato chaat

Sweet potatoes are allowed during Navratri fasting and are a great option for diabetics. They are rich in dietary fibre, which slows the absorption of sugars, preventing spikes in blood glucose levels. Preparing sweet potato chaat with a little rock salt, lemon, and cumin makes for a nutritious, delicious snack.

6. Rajgira porridge

Rajgira, or amaranth, is an ancient grain that is often consumed during fasting. It is high in protein and fibre, making it ideal for diabetics. When made into a porridge, it provides sustained energy and helps in keeping blood sugar stable throughout the day.

7. Baked sabudana patties

Sabudana (tapioca pearls) is commonly consumed during fasting. However, since it's high in carbs, diabetics should have it in moderation. A healthier option is baked sabudana patties, which are lower in calories than the fried version. Pair them with a small portion of yogurt for added protein and better glucose control.

These foods are rich in healthy fats, fibre, and protein, helping in managing hunger and keeping blood sugar levels stable during the fast.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.