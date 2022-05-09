Is Hair Loss Worrying You? Expert Shares Possible Reasons For It

A diet high on carbohydrates, saturated fats, and trans fats can affect hair los

Hair fall can often become a huge cause for concern, if not tended to on time. However, it can also be extremely difficult to gauge what amount of hair loss is normal and what should be deemed worthy of medical intervention. As per nutritionist Lovneet, it is “normal for a certain amount of hair to fall out every day. People usually lose up to 100 hairs each day.” In a new Instagram post, the expert explains how hair fall could potentially be a sign of certain other health conditions. "If a person notices that they are losing more hair than usual, they may have an underlying condition,” Lovneet explains and also provides a list of possible causes of hair loss.

On top of the list of possible reasons for hair loss are hormonal changes/imbalances. As per the nutritionist, “A variety of conditions can cause hair loss, including hormonal changes due to childbirth, menopause and thyroid problems.” Moreover, Lovneet added that "Endocrine disorders marked by excess androgens or insulin resistance", such as PCOS may also trigger hair loss.

One of the other causes of hair loss could be physical and emotional stress. The nutritionist says that many people experience “a general thinning of hair several months after a physical or emotional shock”. However, this type of hair loss is temporary, the post adds.

Diet can also have a deep impact on hair loss. A diet that is based heavily on high-glycemic carbohydrates, saturated fats, and trans fats can affect hair loss. “Dairy intake has also been linked to hair fall. These kinds of foods stimulate hormonal imbalances or inflammation in the body,” Lovneet explains.

Additionally, nutritional deficiencies can also cause hair to fall out. “Extreme diets that are too low in protein and certain vitamins, such as iron, can sometimes cause excessive hair shedding,” the note says.

In addition to diet, the medicines one consumes can also have an impact on hair health. In the note, the nutritionist adds, “Hair loss can be a side effect of certain drugs, such as those used for cancer, arthritis, depression, heart problems, gout and high blood pressure.”

In addition to the above causes, the nutritionist states, “Excessive hairstyling or hairstyles that pull your hair tight, such as pigtails or cornrows, can cause a type of hair loss called traction alopecia.”

It is also advised to consult a physician to find out the factors triggering one's hair loss.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.