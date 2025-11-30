Is Drinking Kadha Actually Good For Health? Benefits, Risks And Dosage Explained

The infamous kadha, a traditional winter drink that is prepared by simmering herbs and spices in water, is poured from a copper pot traditionally into a cup. This winter drink has moved from being a simple kitchen remedy to a global wellness trend, based on its promise of boosting immunity. But is this potent herbal brew truly the ultimate winter drink? While rooted in ancient wisdom, kadha's effectiveness arises from the concentrated properties of ingredients like holy basil (tulsi), ginger (adrak), black pepper (kali mirch), cinnamon (dalchini), and turmeric (haldi). However, consuming it in karge quantities can do more harm than good. Here, let's discuss the health benefits, risks, and correct dosage of kadha that can help you avoid possible side effects.

4 Proven Health Benefits Of Kadha

When prepared and consumed correctly, kadha offers a spectrum of scientifically supported health benefits backed by scientific research. The National Library of Medicine (2020) details that drinking kadha can be beneficial for building winter immunity against cold and flu-like symptoms such as a runny nose, sniffles and excess mucus build-up. The proven health benefits of kadha can be:

1. Boosts immunity

The core ingredients are rich in antioxidants and phytochemicals such as tulsi and ginger, known to have anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. This trio helps strengthen the body's natural defence mechanism against common seasonal infections, colds, and flu-like symptoms.

2. Strengthens respiratory health

As a warm, soothing drink, kadha helps relieve congestion, which can be an irritant for most people. The presebce of volatile oils in spices like cloves, and the unique properties of ginger make the slimy mucus in the nose thinner. In turn, this property helps clear the respiratory passages, offering significant relief from coughs and colds.

3. Aids digestion and metabolism

Many of the spices present in the preparation of kadha, including black pepper and ginger, stimulate the digestive juices. This helps improve metabolism, relieves symptoms like flatulence and indigestion, and aids in the detoxification process by eliminating free radicals that cause oxidative stress in the body.

4. Reduces inflammation

Kadha has ingredients like turmeric (curcumin) and cinnamon that act as powerful anti-inflammatory agents, which can help soothe conditions associated with chronic inflammation, such as a sore throat or body aches.

The Potential Risks Of Overconsumption Of Kadha

While kadha is a natural drink, it is not without potential side effects, as when it is consumed in excess or with too-high concentrations of warming spices. Therefore, kadha should be consumed in moderation for maximum benefits.

Acidity And Digestive Issues

Overuse of heating spices like cinnamon, black pepper, and dried ginger powder (sonth), can lead to the development of symptoms like severe acidity, heartburn, gastritis, and even constipation in some individuals.

Mouth Sores And Nose Bleeds

In extreme cases of high internal heat caused by over-concentrated or excessive daily intake of kadha, individuals may experience signs such as mouth ulcers (boils), excessive dryness, and, occasional nose bleeds.

Interactions With Medication

Some powerful herbal ingredients, such as giloy and high doses of ginger or ashwagandha (often added to kadha), can interfere with medicines, such as blood thinners or diabetes medications. It is essential to consult your doctor before adding kadha to your daily diet.

Dosage And Safety Guidelines

The recommended dosage according to The Journal of Biomolecular Structure and Dynamics (2020), varies based on individual body type and seasonal needs:

​The typical adult dosage for kadha is 50–100 ml, taken twice daily, for a period of 7–14 days. ​

Children aged 6–12 years cn consume half of the adult dose.

For children under 6, consultation with a healthcare practitioner is advised.

General Safety Guidelines

Limit Quantity : A safe, standard dose for a potent kadha is around 50-100 ml (half a cup) per serving.

: A safe, standard dose for a potent kadha is around 50-100 ml (half a cup) per serving. Avoid Continuous Use : For daily immunity boosting, consume it for a maximum of 3 weeks, followed by a 1-2 week break to prevent chronic overheating of the system.

: For daily immunity boosting, consume it for a maximum of 3 weeks, followed by a 1-2 week break to prevent chronic overheating of the system. Use Cooling Counter-Agents : If using high-heat spices, always include a pinch of cardamom (elaichi) or a few mint leaves to balance the heat.

: If using high-heat spices, always include a pinch of cardamom (elaichi) or a few mint leaves to balance the heat. Children And Pregnancy: Consult an medical practitioner or paediatrician before administering kadha to children or consuming it during pregnancy.

Kadha is an undeniable asset to natural health and is particularly beneficial for boosting immunity and managing mild respiratory symptoms. However, it should be consumed in moderation. Listen to your body, adhere to safe dosages, and prioritise consulting a qualified practitioner for personalised guidance based on individual needs.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.