Kadha For Winter: Know Benefits And Ingredients Required To Prepare This Health-Boosting Ayurvedic Drink

A kadha is prepared by combining a variety of herbs and spices to water and boiling them

Ayurveda is a 5,000-year-old science that has acquired popularity for using herbs and plants that are found in nature to treat various ailments. A range of herbs that have been shown to be useful for treating a number of illnesses and deficiencies are used to make ayurvedic medicines and supplements. Another advantage is the way in which Ayurveda approaches treatment.

The Ayurvedic Kadha or Kashayam is one of the numerous extremely beneficial supplements that Ayurveda claims to have developed. Improved immunity is only one of the many advantages of kadha that you might experience. Kadha is a treatment typically used to boost the body's defence mechanisms.

We are prone to many different infections and diseases in the months of winter. Hence, it is ideal to consume kasha as a safety measure as well as a treatment. Keep reading as we share a kadha recipe that will ensure you stay healthy through the season.

Kadha is prepared by adding herbs and spices to water and boiling it. Once boiled, you can strain the water. This water strained is the kadha and now has absorbed all the nutrients from the spices you added.

Ayurvedic kadha: Ingredients, benefits and more

1 1/2 cups of water

2 tbsps chopped or crushed ginger

10-12 cloves

1 tbsp cardamom

1 tsp green tea

1 tsp cinnamon powder or 1 whole stick

1 tsp turmeric

Let's understand why this kadha is beneficial for us:

1. Ginger

Ginger has a very rich history of usage in both conventional and complementary therapies. A few of its uses include helping with digestion, easing motion sickness, and fighting the flu and common cold. The natural oils in ginger, of which gingerol is the most significant, are what give it its distinct aroma and flavour. The primary bioactive ingredient in ginger is gingerol. It is largely to blame for ginger's therapeutic qualities.

2. Clove

Cloves are high in antioxidants and include a number of essential vitamins and minerals. Antioxidants are substances that lessen oxidative stress, which can help chronic disease develop. Eugenol, a substance found in cloves, has been demonstrated to have antioxidant properties. According to certain studies, the chemicals in cloves may be able to cure stomach ulcers. Stomach ulcers, sometimes referred to as peptic ulcers, are uncomfortable sores that develop in the lining of the stomach, duodenum, or oesophagus.

3. Cardamom

Since ancient times, cardamom has been employed in traditional medicine because it is believed to contain powerful therapeutic effects in its seeds, oils, and extracts. For those who have high blood pressure, cardamom might be beneficial. The high quantities of antioxidants in cardamom may be responsible for the positive results of this study. Compounds found in abundance in cardamom may help combat inflammation. Additionally, it has long been utilised to aid in digestion. To ease discomfort, nausea, and vomiting, it is frequently blended with other therapeutic spices.

4. Green tea

Green tea is much more than a drink to keep you hydrated. Inflammation is reduced and cancer is helped by the natural substances called polyphenols, which are abundant in tea. It not only keeps you awake but also has the potential to improve brain function. According to studies, green tea can speed up metabolism and enhance fat burning. According to studies, green tea may increase insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar.

5. Cinnamon

Cinnamon can help reduce blood sugar, according to a number of studies on humans and diabetic animals, while other studies haven't had the same success. Cinnamon has also demonstrated promise in its capacity to inhibit the spread of cancer and even destroy tumour cells. The use of cinnamon as a natural cure for older persons to treat inflammatory diseases like rheumatoid arthritis may be supported by additional research given that these conditions become more prevalent as you age.

6. Turmeric

Turmeric is abundant in various components. These substances are known as curcuminoids. Curcumin is the most crucial. The primary active component of turmeric is curcumin. It is a very potent antioxidant and has potent anti-inflammatory properties. Antioxidants are important primarily because they shield your body from free radicals. Due to the chemical makeup of curcumin, it is a strong antioxidant that has the ability to counteract free radicals. Additionally, curcumin may aid in various stages of heart disease reversal. process

Add this kadha to your daily diet to ensure your body receives the nutrients and benefits of this superfood-packed treat.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.