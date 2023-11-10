Air-Pollution: Try This Expert-Recommended Kadha To Stay Healthy This Festive Season

Jaggery can help reduce throat irritation

Delhi's air quality has slightly improved post-rainfall. Several parts of the national capital received light rainfall last night, bringing a much-needed respite from increased air pollution. Delhi government will now monitor the situation post-diwali. However, it is still wise to follow all necessary precautions to prevent health issues associated with high pollution levels during the festive season. High amounts of pollutants in the air can trigger respiratory ailments, coughs, cold, sore throat, watery and irritated eyes and elevated risk of chronic conditions. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to stay safe this season. Recently, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a simple drink that can help you fight the negative effects of pollution. Let's take a look at the method to prepare this.

Desi-drink to combat the side effects of air pollution

"My desi super-drink that keeps me going these days: Mulethi Ajwain Ginger Kahra," the nutritionist mentioned in the caption of the post.

How to prepare:

Take 3 pieces of mulethi, 1 tablespoon of ajwain, half a piece of ginger and one tablespoon of jaggery. Boil these in a cup of water for 2-3 minutes. Sieve and consume warm.

The benefits of this kadha

The expert mentioned the benefits of each ingredient in the caption and they help in fighting against high pollution levels:

1. Mulethi: It helps in lowering inflammation in the lungs and relieves congestion.

2. Ajwain: This Indian spice has an anti-cough effect that can provide you relief from coughing.

3. Ginger: It is a powerful anti-inflammatory ingredient that can effectively help reduce cough, cold as well as congestion.

4. Jaggery: It will not only help enhance the taste of this drink but also reduce the throat irritation caused due to pollution.

In the comments, she mentioned that pregnant women must avoid mulethi. "Instead have steamed beetroot and 15-30ml of fresh amla juice daily," she wrote.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.