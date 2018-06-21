International Yoga Day: Top 5 Yoga Poses For People With Diabetes

International Yoga Day: Yoga improves blood circulation and helps in controlling blood sugar levels

How yoga helps in dealing with diabetes?

International Yoga Day 2018 is on June 21. This year marks the fourth International Yoga Day in a row. Every year, June 21 is celebrated as International Yoga Day in order to raise awareness about the health benefits of yoga and the reasons for its widespread popularity. In this article, we will talk about how yoga helps in people with diabetes. Diabetes is one of the most common health conditions in India. With rising number of people being diagnosed with diabetes, it is no wonder that medical experts and researchers are looking for newer methods to treat the disease. Diabetes is a condition which occurs when blood cells do not respond to insulin produced in the body. Exercising regularly makes your body respond to insulin and helps in reducing glucose in blood. Also read: International Yoga Day: On Yoga Day, Here’s Why These 6 Bollywood Divas Swear By The Benefits Of Yoga

Practicing yoga regularly can help in reducing blood sugar levels along with managing diabetes and helping in weight loss. Yoga helps in reducing stress, which is one of the major causes of diabetes. Stress increases secretion of glucagon, a hormone which contributes to increase blood glucose levels in the body. Yoga is popular for its stress relieving benefits.

Following are yoga poses which can help people with diabetes



1. Pranayam

Pranayama involves deep breathing. It helps in oxygenation of blood and improves blood circulation. It brings relaxation to the mind and nerves. It clears the blocked energy channels, rejuvenates mind and body and slows down the ageing process. You need to sit up straight and take deep breaths slowly for 10 times or more. After that, rub your palms together and place them on your eyes.

2. Halasana

Halasana is a great pose for people who sit for long hours and have a bad posture. It stimulates thyroid glands, parathyroid glands, abdominal organs and lungs. It improves blood rush from your head to face, improves digestion and keeps hormone levels under control.

3. Child pose

Child pose is a great stress busted. Many yoga instructors recommend doing child pose in between yoga asanas as it helps in relaxation and reducing stress. The pose is thus helpful for those suffering from diabetes as well. Child pose helps in gently stretching of thighs, hips and ankles. It calms the mind and offers relief from stress and fatigue. People suffering from back pain can benefit from practicing the child pose regularly.



4. Bridge pose

This poses help in keeping blood pressure under control along with providing relaxation to mind and improving digestion. It is also an effective exercise for bringing blood sugar levels under control.



5. Shoulder stand

Shoulder stand is a pose which is popular for its benefits on the thyroid gland. The thyroid gland is important for body's metabolism, digestive system, reproductive system as well as respiratory system. It nourishes the spine with a healthy supply of blood and oxygen and helps in improving overall health. It is an effective pose for people with diabetes as well.



