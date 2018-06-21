International Yoga Day: Top 5 Yoga Poses For People With Diabetes

Highlights
- Pranayam can help in reducing stress and blood sugar levels
- Surya namaskar is an effective exercise for controlling diabetes
- Yoga helps in reducing stress, a major reason for diabetes
How yoga helps in dealing with diabetes?
Practicing yoga regularly can help in reducing blood sugar levels along with managing diabetes and helping in weight loss. Yoga helps in reducing stress, which is one of the major causes of diabetes. Stress increases secretion of glucagon, a hormone which contributes to increase blood glucose levels in the body. Yoga is popular for its stress relieving benefits.
Following are yoga poses which can help people with diabetes
1. Pranayam
Pranayama involves deep breathing. It helps in oxygenation of blood and improves blood circulation. It brings relaxation to the mind and nerves. It clears the blocked energy channels, rejuvenates mind and body and slows down the ageing process. You need to sit up straight and take deep breaths slowly for 10 times or more. After that, rub your palms together and place them on your eyes.
2. Halasana
Halasana is a great pose for people who sit for long hours and have a bad posture. It stimulates thyroid glands, parathyroid glands, abdominal organs and lungs. It improves blood rush from your head to face, improves digestion and keeps hormone levels under control.
3. Child pose
Child pose is a great stress busted. Many yoga instructors recommend doing child pose in between yoga asanas as it helps in relaxation and reducing stress. The pose is thus helpful for those suffering from diabetes as well. Child pose helps in gently stretching of thighs, hips and ankles. It calms the mind and offers relief from stress and fatigue. People suffering from back pain can benefit from practicing the child pose regularly.
4. Bridge pose
This poses help in keeping blood pressure under control along with providing relaxation to mind and improving digestion. It is also an effective exercise for bringing blood sugar levels under control.
5. Shoulder stand
Shoulder stand is a pose which is popular for its benefits on the thyroid gland. The thyroid gland is important for body's metabolism, digestive system, reproductive system as well as respiratory system. It nourishes the spine with a healthy supply of blood and oxygen and helps in improving overall health. It is an effective pose for people with diabetes as well.
