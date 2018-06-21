International Yoga Day: 6 Celebrities Who Swear By The Benefits Of Yoga

Yoga Day 2018: One exercise and so many benefits; that's yoga for us and our divas!

Highlights The International Yoga Day is celebrated on 21st June every year Kareena reportedly practices 50 rounds of Surya Namaskar every day Fitness freak Bipasha is a self-confessed lover of yoga

On this International Yoga day, acquaint yourself with these gorgeous divas of the B-town who swear by the benefits of yoga.

The International Yoga Day is celebrated on 21st June every year. Yoga, in no time, has become one of the most popular and most effective fitness fads in the world. And this is attributed to the many benefits a person can obtain from this simple exercise. The popularity of yoga is relevant from the fact that even our celebrities swear by the benefits of this exercise. Yes, some of our divas practice yoga on a daily basis and it is an important factor of their fitness. Yoga is what gives them a gorgeous glow, yoga is what keeps their skin ageless, yoga is what gives them silky and shiny hair and it is indeed yoga which keeps them fit on the outside and inside. One exercise and so many benefits; that's yoga for us and our divas!

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Ever wondered how the Bebo of Bollywood gets flawless skin and perfectly toned figure? Well, it's due to yoga! The actress who left the industry stunned by her zero figure look swears by the benefits of this exercise, not just for physical fitness, but for the purpose of killing stress as well. Kareena reportedly practices 50 rounds of Surya Namaskar every day and dedicates 45 minutes each day to other yoga asanas as well. Yes, that's what it takes to be Bebo!

2. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty is truly a fitness icon for all the women in our country. The spotless skin, perfectly toned figure, thick hair and a glow to die for, Shilpa Shetty gives us fitness goals time and again. The diva who reportedly lost 32 kilos in just 3 and half months, swears by the benefits of yoga. And it doesn't end here, the diva leaves no stone unturned to motivate more people to engage in yoga and adopt a healthy lifestyle. She even launched several DVDs illustrating various yoga poses. A self-confessed yoga lover, Shilpa admits that yoga is the key to her fitness.

3. Malaika Arora Khan

The Chhaiya Chhaiya girl of Bollywood, too, is a yoga enthusiast. While we see the diva hitting the gym regularly and quite rigorously, she admits that yoga is an important part of her fitness regime. Malaika was introduced to yoga by Kareena and since then, the Munni of Bollywood has not given up on this powerful exercise. She reportedly practices power yoga every day, irrespective of how hectic her schedule is.

4. Bipasha Basu

Fitness freak Bipasha is another self-confessed lover of yoga. She attributes this exercise for her overall fitness and her perfect curves. The actress and fitness enthusiast practices power yoga every day and encourages people to do the same. She even launched a number of DVDs which showcase various combinations of exercises.

5. Pooja Bedi

Pooja Bedi is the perfect combination of wit and fit. The actor has dawned many hats over the years and most of these were for her fitness. She practices a number of workout forms and yoga, she says, is one of the most important ones. She practices yoga as a stretching exercise and to relieve stress as well. No wonder she looks so young even today!

an awesome aerial silk workout class!!! A post shared by Pooja Bedi (@poojabediofficial) on Oct 22, 2016 at 8:23am PDT

6. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, the new kid in the B-town, stole the heart of millions with her acting skills and guess what, she practices yoga regularly and credits it for her fitness. Alia reportedly practices yoga for inner peace and to relax her mind. The actor reports that she lost oodles of weight with the help of yoga.

Happy International Yoga Day!