International Yoga Day: Walnuts Are The Way To Go On This Yoga Day: 6 Health Benefits Of Walnuts

International Yoga Day: Maximize the health benefits of yoga with the power of walnuts

On this international yoga day, let's take a look at the many health benefits of walnuts and why they should be included in your daily diet. Keep reading...

The International Yoga Day is here! The morning of 21st June saw millions of Indians practicing yoga and aspiring to move towards a healthier lifestyle. While yoga in itself offers a wide variety of health benefits, both mental and physical, it is time to maximize these benefits with the power of nutrition. Yes, living a healthy is not all about exercising regularly; it is about eating healthy foods as well. This international yoga day, maximize the health benefits of yoga with the power of walnuts. A rich source of antioxidants and plant-based omega 3, walnuts are the go-nut for every health concern. Walnuts indeed are the most healthy and versatile nuts of all time. This international yoga day, let's get acquainted with the many benefits of walnuts.

1. Better weight management

Walnuts are a source of healthy fats like omega 3s. Therefore, including them in your diet nourishes your body with the fats required in a healthy diet. In a balanced and healthy diet, a couple of walnuts will neither contribute to weight gain nor obstruct weight loss. So munching on a few walnuts as a mid-meal snack will be quite helpful in adding some more nutrients to your diet. Plus, the proteins, minerals, vitamins and fiber in walnuts make it a perfect add-on in any weight management program.

Walnuts promote better weight management

2. Reproductive health

Not many would know the fertility benefits of walnuts. Several studies have shown that walnuts play an important role in boosting reproductive health in men. Adding only half a cup of walnuts to your daily diet is a great way to improve sperm count, quality and mobility altogether.



3. Brain health

Neuroactive compounds in walnuts like vitamin E, folate, melatonin and antioxidants play an important role in boosting brain health. Research shows that it boosts inferential reasoning in adults. It has also been shown that walnuts can protect your brain against the negative effects of free radicals, thereby preventing premature ageing.

Research shows that walnuts boost inferential reasoning in adults

4. Diabetes

Walnuts are a very healthy nut for people dealing with diabetes and metabolic syndrome. These patients often deal with conditions like obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and have a high risk of heart diseases and stroke. A couple of walnuts a day can be very effective in keeping these risks at bay.



5. Heart health

Consumption of unhealthy fats is one of the biggest reasons responsible for heart disease. One of the best ways of lowering heart disease risk due to these factors is regular consumption of walnuts. Research suggests that walnuts are one of the healthiest nuts of all time for your heart-health.

Research suggests that walnuts are one of the healthiest nuts of all time for your heart-health

6. Cancer

Walnuts are a great plant-based source of omega 3 fatty acids. A plant-based diet including fruits, vegetables and nuts is linked to a lower risk of cancer. Therefore, consuming walnuts helps you achieve a healthy, plant-based eating pattern. This has time and again been linked to a lower risk of cancer.

Happy International Yoga Day!

