IBS Is Real But Commonly Misused As A Diagnosis; Here's What To Watch For

For many people, ongoing digestive discomfort is often grouped under one common label. While irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a real and recognised condition, it is also frequently used as a default diagnosis when other underlying issues have not been fully ruled out. Dr Saurabh Sethi explains the importance of careful evaluation and shares key signs one should look for before concluding that a patient truly has IBS.

In a post shared on Instagram, he writes, "IBS is a diagnosis of exclusion. It means other causes have to be ruled out. But in real life IBS is often a missed diagnosis, not a real one. Not everything is 'just IBS'."

Signs To Check For Before An IBS Diagnosis

1. Celiac disease

This autoimmune condition is triggered by gluten and can closely mimic IBS symptoms, but it requires a strictly gluten-free diet to prevent long-term damage. Key signs that may differentiate celiac disease from IBS include severe anaemia, unexplained weight loss, itchy skin rashes, and joint pain.

2. Lactose intolerance

The condition is "very common and very fixable." If you are suffering from lactose intolerance, digestive distress usually occurs between 30 minutes and two hours after consuming dairy. These symptoms often involve loud stomach rumbling and, unlike typical IBS, directly correlate with dairy intake.

3. Other food sensitivities

Many people diagnosed with IBS may actually suffer from specific food intolerances that trigger their symptoms. Sensitivity to high-fructose foods such as apples, pears, and high-fructose corn syrup can cause diarrhoea and gas. Some people also experience reactions to preservatives, artificial sweeteners, or food colouring.

4. H. pylori infection

H. pylori infection and irritable bowel syndrome share overlapping symptoms such as bloating, abdominal pain, and nausea, leading many people to confuse the two. However, H. pylori is a bacterial infection of the stomach lining that can be treated, unlike the chronic nature of IBS.

5. Pancreatic issues

Signs of pancreatic issues are frequently mistaken for IBS because both can cause abdominal pain, bloating, and changes in bowel habits. However, pancreatic problems often involve malabsorption, the body's inability to digest fats and nutrients properly, which can eventually lead to symptoms not typically associated with IBS.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, consider asking your doctor for relevant tests so the underlying issue can be identified early and treated appropriately.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.