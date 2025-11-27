How To Check If Your Sweets Or Snacks Have An Industrial Dye

The vibrant, almost unnaturally coloured sweets, snacks, and street-side delicacies are designed to be irresistible. However, the main concern is that their appealing appearance may be masking the illegal use of industrial dyes that are not intended for human consumption. A study from the National Library of Medicine (2023) details the damaging effects of these industrial dyes on human health. These toxic substances pose a significant public health concern as they are cheap, readily available, and commonly found in food items. The appearance of these industrial dyes mimics that of permitted food colours, contributing to an increase in food sales. The unregulated sale of these products can cause irreparable harm to internal health, necessitating serious scrutiny. To protect your family's health, it is crucial to be aware of which sweets and snacks may have an industrial dye coating in order to prevent long-term consequences.

What Are Industrial Dyes?

Industrial dyes refer to artificial coatings used on the surface of popular sweets and snacks.. Some common industrial dyes used to enhance the visual appeal of these food items are:

Auramine O : This dye adds a bright yellow finish to food items, however, it is banned under Indian food safety regulations.

: This dye adds a bright yellow finish to food items, however, it is banned under Indian food safety regulations. Rhodamine B : This dye provides a brilliant red or pink colour to candies and other packaged sweets on the market.

: This dye provides a brilliant red or pink colour to candies and other packaged sweets on the market. Sunset Yellow: Found in various snacks, this dye can cause serious health issues. The All-India Survey for Analyses of Colours in Sweets and Savouries (2013) indicates that Sunset Yellow can increase the formation of cancer-causing cells in the body.

It's essential to be aware of the permissible limits and the presence of industrial dyes in the food items consumed daily. In India, the permissible limit for food dyes in sweets and snacks is 100 mg/kg for items meant for daily consumption.

How To Identify Industrial Food Dyes?

The most concerning health factor when consuming these sweets and snacks is that industrial dyes are merely superficial colours. These dyes were originally manufactured for the textile, paper, and leather industries, but their use in food items has become a factor in addressing food scarcity in an ever-growing population. Here's a simple way to identify the presence of industrial food dyes in sweets or snacks:

Using water or oil, you can test for surface dyes, commonly used to detect Rhodamine B in food items.

Common foods that may contain this industrial dye include sweet potatoes, brightly colored mithais like jalebi and gulab jamun, and even red chili powder.

How to Perform This Test

Take a small cotton ball or a clean piece of white cloth.

Moisten it lightly with water or a little vegetable oil.

Gently rub the cotton/cloth on the surface of the brightly coloured sweet or snack.

What To Look For

In a positive result (adulterated): If the cotton ball immediately picks up a distinct reddish-violet or bright pink colour, it strongly indicates the presence of industrial dye like rhodamine B.

The colour transfer is quick and intense, unlike a permitted food colour.

Safe Result: If no colour transfers or the transfer is very light, the food is likely free of easily removable surface dyes.

Beyond such homemade tests, it's vital to have label literacy. Labels should clearly state the ingredients present in the food items you plan to consume.

