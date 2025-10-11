Late-Night Sweet Tooth? Here's What It Could Mean

Do you find yourself reaching for something sweet after dinner every night? If yes, then you're not alone. Ending the day with a piece of chocolate, ice cream, or mithai is a reassuring custom for many Indians that has often been carried down through the centuries. This post-meal sugar craving can be more than simply a habit, according to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee. It might also represent your body's stress-reduction mechanism or even an indication of a nutritional imbalance.

In her latest Instagram post, Anjali cautions that this "deeply ingrained habit" may be contributing to the nation's growing diabetes, heart disease, and metabolic disease epidemic. She contends that recurring cravings for desserts like ice cream after meals could be a sign of low calcium or high levels of stress during the day. Sugar is often utilised by your body as a quick fix, which can temporarily improve your mood and energy levels, but eventually does more harm than good.

"We have metabolic syndrome, we have a lot of atherosclerosis, we have a propensity for heart disease. So, something needs to be done about this habit of eating sweets after a meal," she says in the video.

Anjali stresses that change does not have to be radical - simple, consistent changes in eating habits can have a significant impact.

"If you're moderate to normal weight and you're eating, some dessert or sweet every single day, even if it's a small piece, make sure you change that habit to eating it only once a week, no matter how small that portion is," recommends the dietician.

"If you're in the habit of having it once a week, change this habit to having it once a fortnight," she continues.

"And if you're one of those who are moderate to normal weight and having an ice cream or any other dessert once a month, then you may choose to continue having it once a month, provided you're exercising regularly and doing all the other lifestyle habits," Anjali adds.

These gradual steps will help retrain your taste buds and stabilise your blood sugar levels.

Anjali advises those who are overweight to completely avoid desserts after meals and concentrate on lifestyle changes, including regular exercise, well-balanced meals, and adequate sleep.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.