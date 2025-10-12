Getting a good night's sleep not only allows your body to rest but is crucial for your overall health. From your mood to your eating pattern, the amount of sleep you get each night affects various aspects of your daily life. However, sleep deprivation is a growing concern in today's fast-paced lives, and its harmful effects extend beyond mere fatigue. Chronic lack of sleep can compromise both physical and mental health, leading to severe consequences. A lack of sleep interferes with the body's natural recovery processes and can lead to a range of health issues, including a weakened immune system, which can make one more susceptible to illness.

Inadequate sleep can also contribute to high blood pressure, increased risk of diabetes, weight gain, low sex drive and pose cardiovascular health. Poor sleep cycle can also be detrimental to your mental health and increase the risk of mental health illnesses like depression, anxiety and others. Here, let's understand how sleep deprivation affects mental health.

Sleep deprivation and mental health: What's the connection

1. Cognitive impairment

Insufficient sleep adversely affects cognitive functions, impairing attention, decision-making, problem-solving, and memory. Studies indicate that people who are sleep-deprived struggle with short-term memory retention and have difficulty processing new information.

2. Mood disturbances

Lack of sleep influences mood and can lead to heightened emotional reactivity, irritability, and mood swings. This contributes to a cycle where poor emotional regulation further disrupts sleep.

3. Increased anxiety

Sleep deprivation is strongly correlated with increased levels of anxiety. Fatigue can make it more difficult to cope with stressors, leading to heightened feelings of worry.

4. Depression risk

Numerous studies indicate a bidirectional relationship between sleep deprivation and depression. Research has shown that individuals who consistently experience poor sleep are at a higher risk for depressive symptoms, as sleep is crucial for emotional stability and resilience. This relationship may stem from disrupted neurotransmitter systems, hormonal changes, and increased inflammatory markers in the body that accompany sleep deprivation.

5. Cognitive behavioural effects

Lack of sleep can lead to negative thought patterns, critical self-evaluation, and pessimistic perceptions of life. These factors contribute to a higher risk of depression and anxiety disorders.

Tips to establish a healthy sleep routine that supports Better mental health

Make a schedule

Aim to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, including weekends. This helps regulate your body's internal clock, making it easier to fall asleep.

Limit blue light exposure

The blue light emitted by phones, tablets, and computers can disrupt melatonin production, which is crucial for sleep. Limit screen time at least an hour before bed.

Stay physically active

Regular exercise can promote better sleep, but try to avoid vigorous exercise close to bedtime.

Manage stress

Incorporate relaxation techniques such as mindfulness meditation, yoga, or progressive muscle relaxation to manage stress levels and help promote better sleep.

Avoid caffeine around bedtime

Caffeine promotes alertness and wakefulness. Avoid drinking coffee before bedtime to ensure better sleep. Mind-morning is the best time to drink coffee.

Create a bedtime routine

Engage in calming activities before bedtime, such as reading, taking a warm bath, or practising relaxation techniques to signal your body that it's time to wind down.

Lack of sleep can affect both mental and physical well-being. Follow these tips to ensure better sleep for optimal health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.