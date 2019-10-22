High Blood Pressure Remedies: These Seeds Can Lower Your Blood Pressure Numbers; Know Other Such Foods Beneficial For Hypertension

High blood pressure control: Add flaxseeds to your diet for better blood pressure numbers

Highlights Control high blood pressure with minor dietary changes Avoid highly processed foods to control hypertension Exercise regularly for better blood pressure numbers

High blood pressure is a common health condition these days. Hypertension is the leading cause of many health issues especially cardiovascular diseases. High blood pressure should not be ignored. It requires timely management to control severe complications. There are various natural ways to manage high blood pressure. From dietary changes to regular exercise, simple modifications can help you control blood pressure numbers. Diet plays a major role in controlling blood pressure and improving blood pressure. Adding flaxseeds to your diet is also helpful for high blood pressure patients. It is rich in properties which are beneficial for overall health as well as high blood pressure.

High blood pressure: Here's how flaxseeds are beneficial for hypertension

Flaxseeds are rich in nutrients and are the healthiest option to consume. According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition in 2015, people who consumed flaxseeds for more than 12 weeks reported a reduction in high blood pressure. Flaxseeds are also loaded with protein, carbs, fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, potassium and many more.

High Blood Pressure: Flaxseeds have shown reduction in blood pressure numbers

Photo Credit: iStock

Other foods good for high blood pressure

Other than flaxseeds there are many other foods which can naturally help you control hypertension. These foods can bring down the blood pressure numbers naturally and help you manage hypertension naturally. Here are some foods other than flax seeds beneficial for high blood pressure.

1. Cardamom

Cardamom antioxidant properties which promote heart health. Cardamom also contains fiber which lowers cholesterol levels and enhances heart health. Because of these properties, the spice also can lower blood pressure levels. It also increases the urine volume which excretes higher levels of sodium and potassium ions. This, in turn, helps to relax blood vessel walls, which decreases blood pressure.

2. Yogurt

Yogurt is also extremely beneficial for health. It is also loaded with essential nutrients. The DASH diet which is Dietary Approaches to Stop hypertension also highlights the benefits of yogurt for hypertension patients. Various studies also suggest that consumption of yogurt on a regular basis improves blood pressure.

Hypertension: Yogurt is beneficial for both gut heath and blood pressure

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Green tea

Green tea is loaded with benefits for high blood pressure patients. Consumption of green tea improves the flow of blood which results in reduced blood pressure. It also reduces inflammation in the heart tissues.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

