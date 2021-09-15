Here's Why You Must Start Your Day With These Soaked Nuts

Start your day with soaked nuts like almonds and walnuts

Your morning rituals affect your mood and overall health in many ways. It is often advised to start your day on a healthy note. Providing your body with the right nutrients should also be a crucial part of your morning routine. Adding nuts to your diet is an effective way to ensure the intake of several essential nutrients. Starting your day with soaked almonds is an age-old ritual that many follow. In a recent video Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra highlighted the importance of starting your day with soaked nuts especially almonds and walnuts. "I start my day with a glass of water followed by soaked almonds and walnuts," she said in the video.

"Starting your day with soaked almonds and walnuts is super energising. This healthy habit will help boost hormone health. It will also provide energy for your workout. Always soak nuts overnight (for 8-10 hours). Soaking helps the nutrients absorb well," the nutritionist mentioned in the video.

Benefits of soaked almonds:

Almonds are power-packed with protein, vitamin E and magnesium. Batra informs that having almonds can boost your memory, improve digestion and reduce cholesterol levels.

Vitamin E in almonds can help you boost skin and hair health

Benefits of soaked walnuts:

Walnuts are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids. It can also offer vitamin E, folic acid, protein and fibre. Walnuts are also commonly known as brain food as they help improve brain function. Further, walnuts are a good source of calcium, potassium, iron, copper and zinc. "Having soaked walnuts increase metabolism, control blood sugar levels and further helps in losing weight," she adds.

Other ways to start your day on a healthy note-

1. Exercise

Exercising should be an essential part of your routine. Staying physically active will not only help you stay in shape but keep many health ailments at bay.

2. Meditate

Stress is a common part of daily routine these days. It can hamper your mental and physical health. Therefore, try some stress managing activities like meditation and yoga on daily basis.

3. Skip caffeine

Starting the day with tea or coffee is a common practice. But it can lead to dehydration. Therefore, the morning is not the best time to have tea or coffee.

4. A healthy homemade breakfast

Ditch those packed breakfast cereal as these are loaded with artificial colours and sugar. Instead, choose healthy homemade breakfast options like poha, upma, moong dal cheela or idli.

